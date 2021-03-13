By Bill Battle and
Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Staff
Historic.
It’s the only way to describe the area’s haul at the 2021 MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships held Tuesday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Of the six area wrestlers who competed, four returned with state medals.
Medalists were:
• Washington senior Mia Reed, second at 107 pounds.
• Washington senior Allison Meyer, second at 117 pounds.
• Union senior Jaiden Powell, third at 174 pounds.
• Washington sophomore Julia Donnelly, fifth at 102 pounds.
“It was a great day and a history-making day,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We have never had a state finalist, and we had two this year. We have never had more than one state medalist, and we had three this year. Never, in our boys or girls programs, have we earned a state trophy, and we finally got it. Overall, we were literally one takedown away from having all four girls medaling. Each girl played a big part in us getting that trophy, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Powered by three state medalists, including two runners-up, the Washington Lady Jays placed third in the final team standings.
“The last round didn’t go the way we wanted, but that can’t overlook the way our girls competed all day,” Ohm said. “We have trained for a very long time to peak for this week, and it all seemed to show that Tuesday. I thought our girls wrestled great and with a lot of heart. We won a lot of tough matches. Those scored some very important points for us that ensured us a trophy. I think a lot of schools around the state were overlooking us, but our four girls and coaching staff never had any doubts that they were ready and at a level that could compete with anyone, so we are not surprised with the outcome.”
Lebanon won the title with 101 points, and Lafayette was second at 81.5 points.
Washington scored 61 points to hold off Harrisonville (59), Holt (56) and Nixa (56) for third.
“It’s unforgettable,” Donnelly said. “I’m never going to forget this. It’s my favorite day ever. It’s almost indescribable. Having such a good team, it just means so much. The connections you make, you’re never going to forget, and it’s something you’ll remember the rest of your life. I just love them so much. They’re my best team ever.”
Donnelly’s win in the fifth-place match clinched third place for Washington in the team standings.
“Watching Julia get that fifth-place finish, putting us in the top four — that was everything,” Reed said. “Since the beginning of the year, Coach Ohm has told us, ‘This is what we’re here for. Nobody else could think we could do it, but we can do it.’ Every day, I worked hard, and Julia and I wrestled every day together. We were just always trying to make each other better, and when it came down to that, I knew I did everything I could, and it showed, and Julia got it.”
Meyer and Reed tied for the top finish in the three-year history of the Washington girls program.
“It’s been amazing to have a team (here), and looking forward, we’re going to be taking home a team trophy, which is all that we can hope for because we each did our individual parts,” Meyer said. “It came together, and it only strengthens our program. So really excited to see that.”
The area’s other two wrestlers tied for seventh place in their respective weight classes. They were:
• Washington senior McKenna Deckelman at 127 pounds.
• St. Clair senior Elexis Wohlgemuth at 143 pounds.
Mia Reed
Reed became the area’s first two-time state medalist, advancing all the way to the championship match before losing to her nemesis, Lafayette’s Faith Cole.
Cole won a 16-1 technical fall in 3:17 to win her third state title in a row. Since girls wrestling received championship status, Cole has gone 89-0.
Reed, who ended her season at 40-6, opened the meet with a 4:31 pin of Lafayette St. Joseph’s Isa-Bella Mendoza.
Reed then pinned Timberland’s Kate Cooper in her quarterfinal match in 5:24. Cooper was a sectional champion.
In the semifinals, Reed pinned Monett’s Abigail Jastal in 4:50.
Reed was a fourth-place state finisher in 2020 at 110 pounds.
“Mia will go out as one of the very best of all time,” Ohm said. “She was a two-time state medalist and one-time finalist. Words cannot describe what she has meant to this program, and Tuesday was just another example of that. Mia was clearly the second-best girl in the state. Girls like Cole don’t come around very often.”
Cole was the only wrestler to defeat Reed this year.
“When all your losses on the season are to the state champ, and you get second, it is pretty clear that you have separated yourself from the rest of the state,” Ohm said.
Only one other area girl has earned two state medals during her career. Randi Beltz of St. Clair medaled twice while wrestling in the boys divisions. She was the only girl to ever medal while wrestling in the boys ranks.
Allison Meyer
Meyer finished her senior year at 44-1 with a second-place medal, her first state award.
A district champion, Meyer opened the tournament with a bye. She then pinned Mid-Buchanan’s Haley Simpson in 1:52 to reach the semifinals.
Meyer pinned Marshall’s Cynthia Martinez in 2:46 during the semifinals.
In the title bout, Chloe Herrick of Harrisonville pinned Meyer in 3:30. Herrick (44-1), a sophomore, was the state runner-up last year at 115.
“Allison did what she has done for us all year,” Ohm said. “She completely dominated everyone and scored in the bonus. Very similar to Mia, her only loss on the year was to a girl who had separated herself from all others, but regardless of the outcome, Allison was right in that match. If things go a little different, she is Washington’s first-ever girls state champion.”
Jaiden Powell
Powell, a senior, capped her senior season by winning the 174-pound third-place match over Marshfield’s Kiana Massie by a pin in 4:08.
A two-time state qualifier, Powell became Union’s first girls wrestling state medalist.
“I’m a little upset because it’s the end of my high school career, but I worked my butt off to be where I am,” Powell said. “I’m just proud to be the first placer for Union High School.”
Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said Powell was a trailblazer for Union girls wrestling.
“Jaiden finished the season 32-4 and was a two-time state qualifier,” Cranmer said. “She is the first-ever girl to be all-state in wrestling from our school. She is an incredible young woman who is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do after high school because of her attitude and work ethic.”
Powell, 31-4 this season, opened by pinning Brookfield’s Zoey Chrisman in 2:47.
In the quarterfinals, she upset sectional winner Alana Vogt of Ft. Zumwalt North, winning by a pin in 1:17.
Powell ran out of time in the semifinal match against Parkway West’s Emma Carter. Carter prevailed in a 12-5 decision, though Powell was in the process of working a potential pinning combination at the end of the match.
The loss prevented another matchup with De Soto’s Jaycee Foeller, who ended up winning the state title by pinning Carter in 1:47. Foeller ended her career as a three-time state champion with a 119-0 record.
Powell was a two-time state qualifier. She went 1-2 in the 2020 state meet.
“I am really proud of her and glad she is the first name on the wall of state medalists in our practice room because she will be a great example for future girls when we talk about the history of the Union wrestling program,” Cranmer said.
Julia Donnelly
The lone underclassman from the area at the state meet, Donnelly, a sophomore, bounced back to earn fifth place, her first state medal.
“We have been telling Julia all along that she was one of the best girls in the state, and she proved it Tuesday,” Ohm said.
Donnelly (38-8) pinned Raytown South’s Jasmine Alcantara in 4:07 during the fifth-place bout.
Donnelly opened with a 4-2 decision over Liberty North’s Angel Sanchez-Hernandez in Sudden Victory 1 (overtime).
In the quarterfinals, Nixa’s undefeated Ashlyn Eli pinned Donnelly in 0:47.
Donnelly stayed alive with a 2-0 decision over Brentwood’s Zoe Arrindell.
She reached the medal rounds with a 2-1 decision over Alyssa King of St. Charles in the fifth-place bout.
This was Donnelly’s first time at the state meet.
“Julia is as tough as they come and still just learning how to wrestle,” said Ohm. “You will hear a lot more of her at the state meet over the next two years.”
McKenna Deckelman
Deckelman lost her opener to Lebanon’s Bailey Joiner by a pin in 4:25.
Deckelman survived by pinning Francis Howell North’s Lily Steigerwald in 2:43. Deckelman was trailing 7-0 before getting a reversal in the second period and moving to the pin.
Wrestling in the third round of wrestlebacks, Parkway South’s Janiah Jones won a 3-1 decision over Deckelman.
A senior, Deckelman concluded the season with a 33-11 record. This was the first time Deckelman advanced to the state meet.
“McKenna wrestled a great meet and scored some very important points for us to make sure we ended up on the podium,” Ohm said. “She fell one takedown shy of becoming a state medalist. McKenna has done everything she could and everything right over the past three years to put herself on the podium. She came as close as you can without reaching that, but she has a bright future and will continue to wrestle now for Central Methodist. She will continue to work towards her goals.”
Elexis Wohlgemuth
After receiving a first-round bye, Wohlgemuth was pinned by Lathrop’s Josie Wright in the quarterfinals in 5:27.
In the second-round wrestlebacks, Wohlgemuth stayed alive with a 3:52 pin of Hickman’s Kira Nichols.
In the third-round wrestlebacks, Layson Hafley of Mid-Buchanan pinned Wohlgemuth in 2:14.
Wohlgemuth ended her season with a 31-4 record. This was her first state meet.