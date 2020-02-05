Lady Jays wrestlers ended Saturday’s Seckman Tournament with three individual winners.
Mia Reed (110A), Allison Meyer (115A) and Julia Donnelly (120B) each went unbeaten in the tournament to win their individual divisions. Team scores were not kept.
Additionally, Arianna Hill (103A), Lindsay Sprung (125B) and Stella Secor (110C) each placed second. McKenna Deckelman (130A) and Shelby Whitacre (142C) both placed third and Lauren Donaldson (152C) placed eighth.
“I thought our girls did great in their last tournament heading into districts,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said.
Meyer won all four of her matches by pin.
“Allison once again pinned her way through a tournament to claim another title,” Ohm said. “Allison for the second time this year stuck a returning state medalist from St. Charles. This time, we think it is even more impressive because she was winning the match leading up to the pin, but more importantly she was winning every position and that’s what we work so hard on.”
She defeated Isabella Hartwell (De Soto, 0:35), Kynia Holloway (McCluer, 2:42), Cailtyn Thorne (St. Charles, 5:08) and Reece Wingbermuehle (Seckman, 3:06).
Reed won all four of her matches — two by pin, one by technical fall and one by major decision.
Reed pinned Clare Doering (Rockwood Summit, 2:18) and Reilly Baughman (Windsor, 2:26). She shut out Seckman’s Emily Palos for the technical fall, 15-0, and won a 14-2 major decision against Kirsten Klein (Festus).
“Mia wrestled in a crazy tough bracket and she showed how far apart she is from some of these young ladies,” Ohm said. “She wrestled three girls all ranked in the top five in the state and she recorded one fall, a 15-0 tech fall and a 14-2 major. Mia is already at an extremely high level and she is only getting better so we are excited for her as the season continues.”
Donnelly went 3-0 with three wins by pin against Laylah Frost (Notre Dame, 3:17), Kiernan Sutton (St. Charles, 1:35) and Autumn Basler (Ste. Genevieve, 4:56).
“Julia is a first-year freshman wrestler who is better every time she steps on the mat and is going to be a problem for other 120 pounders this week,” Ohm said.
Hill went 3-1 with all three wins by pin against Nia Jones (McCluer, 0:45), Maya Abraham (Rockwood Summit, 1:01) and Rheanna Huskey (De Soto, 0:58).
Sprung won three of her four matches, pinning CeCe Bartin (Kirkwood, 1:23) and winning decisions against Demaiya Martin (McCluer, 5-4) and Kiley Kennedy (Eureka, 5-3).
Secor posted a 1-1 record, pinning Festus’ Sarah Gazaway in 3:31.
Deckelman went 2-2, pinning Linsay Mills (Festus, 5:17) and winning a 7-2 decision against Hayley Newtown (St. Charles).
Whitacre gained one win and two losses. She pinned Lilly Rice (Seckman) in 1:03.
Donaldson did not record a win in four matches.
Washington next competes in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament Friday and Saturday at Holt.