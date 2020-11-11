Senior Mia Reed repeated her finish at last year’s state championship cross country race and so did the Lady Jays.
The difference is this year Washington was Class 5 instead of Class 4 as MSHSAA expanded from four classes to five this fall. The race took place Saturday morning at Gans Creek Recreation Area, the third day of the three-day event.
Reed led the Lady Jays with a 12th-place individual finish, clocking in at 18:53.6 across the finish line. Washington placed 14th in the team standings for the second year in a row, turning in 319 points.
“When I finally sat back and compared our time drops from Big Driver to Gans Creek, I realized that we had a good meet,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “From Big Driver to Gans Creek, we dropped a total of 7:40 as a team. We just have to work harder at building base and dropping overall 800-meter and mile times.”
Reed checked in at 20th place after the first 1,000 meters and steadily gained ground.
“Mia ran great,” Olszowka said. “She moved herself into position by the 1,000-meter mark, establishing her early position. From there she continued to move up every 1,000 meters, staying consistent in her pace drops. For Mia this is her third time on the podium. While they are all special, this one meant a lot to me personally as I had the opportunity to share the stage with her.”
Sophomore Julia Donnelly was the second Washington runner to finish with a time of 20:00.2 for 57th overall.
Jessie Donnelly came across the line next for the Lady Jays in 130th place at 21:02.3.
Freshman Mia Mahon (147th, 21:36.4) and senior Lilly Nix (149th, 21:45.5) finalized the team score.
McKenna Jacquin placed 159th in 22:32.3.
“McKenna has been fighting through tendinitis pain for six weeks,” Olszowka said. “She had an amazing senior season with several top 10 finishes and being nominated as an athlete of the week.”
Sophomore Leah Wheeler concluded Washington’s run in 162nd place at 22:36.7.
“Julia ran a good race,” Olszowka said. “She dropped 1:11 from the previous week at Big Driver. Leah had a breakout season, dropping 1:38 from Big Driver, and our freshman, Mia (Mahon), progresses through the season, always improving as she dropped 1:15 from Big Driver.”
Lafayette won the team title at 80 points.
GAC Central rival Ally Kruger of Wentzville Liberty won the individual championship with a course record time of 18:03.1.
Washington did not qualify for the Class 5 boys race.