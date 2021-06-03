Three Lady Jays took roost on the podium to end the track season Thursday in Jefferson City.
Washington earned 11 points in the girls competition to finish tied for 25th place at MSHSAA’s Class 5 State Track Championships.
The Cardinal Ritter girls captured the state title with 64 points, as did the Rock Bridge boys with 52 points.
Washington was led by senior distance runner Mia Reed, who concluded her high school career with two more medals, placing third in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:03.2) and fifth in the 800-meter run (2:17.42).
“In the 1,600, she got boxed in with about 600 meters to go, which allowed the leaders to get about 25 meters in front of her,” Olszowka said. “By the time she got out, she made a great move, but could only manage to get within 10 meters. If she is with them entering the curve, I think we’re talking about a totally different order on the podium. The 800 came up on her quick, and once again, her final 200 meters moved her from eighth place to fifth. She is in a place right now that I don’t think anyone in the state can beat her in the last 200 meters.”
Reed entered the state meet as the sectional champion in the 1,600-meter run.
“I think I was able to stay pretty consistent overall, and I’m proud of how I ran for my last mile in high school,” Reed said.
Lee’s Summit West junior Makayla Clark won both the 800-meter run (2:11.59) and the 1,600-meter run (5:01.31).
Reed ends her high school run with a total of four state track medals in just three seasons due to the 2020 season being canceled. She additionally ends as a multiple-time state medalist both in cross country and wrestling.
Junior Ingrid Figas burst onto the podium in the 100-meter high hurdles, finishing eighth with a personal record time of 15.39.
“None of us had a good warm up,” Figas said. “We were all kind of freaking out in the tent. (Ending with a medal) is awesome. It feels good. Coach (Jim) Ogle worked hard with me and never let me get away with anything. It’s a great place to get (a personal record).”
A lightning delay forced everyone from the stadium with just one event left to go before Figas could take the track for her race.
When everyone filtered back in roughly 90 minutes later, the athletes due up in the first few events had a truncated time table in which to get ready again.
Nerves were so tight at the start of the race that a false start occurred in the lane right next to Figas.
“You can add Ingrid to Coach Ogle’s list of all-state hurdlers,” Olszowka said. “ Ingrid was not affected by the delay whatsoever. We watched her go through the entire warm-up, and she looked great. We knew she was ready to roll. She is so focused all the time and pays attention to every little detail in meets like these, and with the special circumstances, that makes all the difference. She dropped nearly 0.2 of a second (in a) 100-meter race. That’s almost unheard of. That tells you what kind of competitor she is. With Ingrid only being a junior, we are expecting to move up the podium next year and add a couple more events.”
Capital City junior Kiara Strayhorn took top honors in the 100 hurdles with a time of 13.99.
Washington senior Morgan Gratza qualified for the state meet in both the high jump and the javelin.
She placed 12th in the girls high jump, clearing 1.55 meters, or 5-1 in feet and inches. In the javelin, she finished 14th with a throw of 32.45 meters, or 106-5 in feet and inches.
“Morgan completed her senior year the same way she started her freshman year — at the state championships,” Olszowka said. “Wet runways affected her a lot, and she had been struggling with nagging injuries throughout the season. We are really proud of all her accomplishments at Washington High School, and we are especially excited to see her compete at the Division I level next year. Looking at her collegiate conference results from last week, she is already in a position to make contributions to her team.”
Webster Groves junior Eliza Maupin and Capital City’s Strayhorn set a new meet record of 1.72 meters (5-7.75 feet and inches). The title went to Maupin, who cleared that height on the first try. It took Strayhorn all three of her allotted attempts.
In the girls’ javelin, Ft. Zumwalt West senior Julia Crenshaw had the top throw of 46.16 meters (151-5).
Washington senior Conner Maher placed 11th overall in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 51.17. He was the third finisher in the first of two heats.
“Conner raced very strongly,” Olszowka said. “I think the delay affected him a little bit, as it is hard to get the leg turnover to top speed again. He got a solid warm-up in and raced great. When it is all said and done, we know Conner gave it 100 percent, and that is all you can ask of any athlete. We look forward to seeing what he can do at the collegiate level next year.”
Rock Bridge junior Chris Giles won the 400 with a time of 49.04.
Washington sophomore Clyde Hendrix ended 12th in the boys javelin. His best throw was 44.02 meters (144-5).
“We can see big things coming in the future,” Olszowka said. “It was only the second time this year he was actually on a track surface runway. He had a lot of difficulties adjusting to the surface with his normal track spikes. This is a coaching mistake that we should’ve been working on weeks ago. Clyde’s normal spikes just don’t have the stability to support the force of his plant and drive through. With the proper equipment, he is top five in the state, which is a great position for next year.”
A pair of Francis Howell senior throwers finished first and second in the boys javelin as Mason Brock made the top throw of 59.21 (194-3) and Bryce Kazmaier placed second with a throw of 57.82 (189-8).
Kazmaier, who attended Washington for his freshman and sophomore seasons, won four medals on the day. In addition to his second-place mark in the javelin, Kazmaier placed fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles (14.49), fifth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (39.61) and eighth in the boys pole vault (4.14 meters).