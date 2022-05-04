After tying for second-place in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central this winter, the Washington basketball Lady Jays saw two players receive all-conference honors.
Sophomores Elizabeth Reed and Taylor Brown were both honored this season. Reed was a first-team selection while Brown was named to the second team.
Reed, a guard, led Washington with 307 points on the season for an average of 12.3 points per game. She hit 41 three-point shots and grabbed 55 steals in 25 games.
Brown, a forward, played in just 21 games and averaged 6.3 points per contest. She led the team in assists with 52 and blocks with 18. She finished just one steal behind Reed for the team lead with 54.
Ft. Zumwalt South took both Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors after posting a 10-0 record in league play.
Mariah Dallas was named conference Player of the Year. Melanie Schmit took Coach of the Year honors.
Dallas and Reed are joined on the all-conference first team by:
• Ft. Zumwalt East’s Yasmine Edmonson.
• Francis Howell North’s Hannah Ermeling.
• Ft. Zumwalt South’s Bryn Pawlik.
Along with Brown, the second team consists of:
• Ft. Zumalt North’s Rhianna Blanchard.
• Francis Howell North’s Alicia Hunn.
• Ft. Zumwalt East’s Hailey Morgan.
• Ft. Zumwalt South’s Lily Haire.
• Ft. Zumwalt East’s Lexi Hagl.
• Francis Howell North’s Kendra Swope.