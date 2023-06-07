Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy moved into the Silver Bracket Saturday at the I-70 Showdown.
The Missouri Redhawks (Haley) defeated Washington in pool play in the 14U-A/AA Division, 13-3.
“We did not play clean defense in this one,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “Between that and the walks we allowed, you aren’t going to win many ballgames.”
Post 218 (4-10) opened with a two-run top of the first before the Redhawks scored five in the bottom frame. The Redhawks added seven runs in the second and one in the third.
Washington closed with a run in the top of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game going.
The Redhawks outhit Post 218, 8-5. Washington made four errors.
Evan Mallinckrodt had two of the five Washington hits.
Lucas Howell, Andrew Koirtyohann and Gus Schrader each had one hit.
Clay Kelley drew two walks. Ethan Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann, Robert “Cash” Chartrand and Kaleb Dobsch walked once.
Leesmann stole a base.
Leesmann, Bollmann and Schrader scored the runs. Mallinckrodt and Koirtyohann each had one RBI.
Leesmann started on the hill, allowing four runs on four walks.
“With playing back-to-back games, we rolled the dice and started Leesmann,” Mallinckrodt said. “The umpire had a pretty tight zone.”
Mallinckrodt went two innings, allowing eight runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Owen Tod finished the game, pitching an inning while allowing a run on two hits.
“Owen Tod did a great job in relief,” Mallinckrodt said.
With the result, Post 218 went 1-1 in pool play and was placed into the Silver Bracket for Sunday play.
