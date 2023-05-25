Setting the tone for the tournament, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team beat Chesterfield Friday, 14-2.
The game, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, was the first of the Post 218 Freshman Preseason Tournament.
Washington jumped on top with three runs in the bottom of the first, which was just enough to absorb Chesterfield’s rally in the top of the third. Post 218 added another run to lead 4-2 through three frames.
Washington scored again in the fifth to make it 5-2, and exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 10-2. The game ended on the time limit after six innings.
Washington outhit Chesterfield, 10-3. Each team made four errors.
Henry Zeitzmann got the ball and was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing two runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Colton Warnecke pitched the final frame.
Ben Gelinas, Will Weber and Andrew Buehrlen each singled twice.
Joshua Koirtyohann tripled.
Nakai Scott, Jacob Schroeder and Nicholas Hackmann singled.
Hackmann drew two walks. Scott walked once.
Weber was hit by a pitch and stole five bases. Scott had two steals. Lane Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Hackmann and Schroeder each stole one base.
Weber scored three runs. Mallinckrodt scored twice. Scott, Gelinas, Schroeder, Koirtyohann and Hackmann scored once.
Buehrlen drove in three runs. Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Weber and Koirtyohann each had one RBI.
Post 218 returned Saturday morning to play Rock Memorial, winning 10-0.
