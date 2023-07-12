Ben Gelinas scattered three hits over six innings Friday, helping the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team reach the Ninth District Tournament championship game Friday in Elsberry.
Top-seeded Post 218 (18-4) defeated host Elsberry Post 226, the event’s second seed, in the Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket championship, 10-0.
Gelinas pitched all six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out nine.
Offensively, Washington put Gelinas on top with a run in the first, one in the second and three more in the third.
Post 218 ended it with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington had 10 hits in the game. Elsberry made three of the game’s four errors.
Will Weber, Lane Mallinckrodt and Gelinas each had two hits.
Gelinas doubled twice, Mallinckrodt and Weber doubled once.
Andrew Elbert and Jack Hackmann also doubled. Josh Koirtyohann and Henry Zeitzmann singled.
Weber walked twice. Gelinas, Nick Hackmann and Joseph Downey walked once.
Weber stole two bases. Nick Hackmann, Koirtyohann and Zeitzmann stole one base apiece.
Weber, Mallinckrodt and Nakai Scott all scored twice. Zeitzmann, Nick Hackmann, Joseph Downey and Raymond Downey scored once.
Mallinckrodt and Elbert both drove in two runs. Weber, Gelinas, Jack Hackmann and Nick Hackmann had one RBI apiece.
With the win, Post 218 Red also qualified for the Missouri State Freshman Legion Tournament, which will be held in Jackson this week.
