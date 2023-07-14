Capping an unbeaten run through both the Ninth District regular season and tournament, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team won the Ninth District Tournament Saturday over its younger sibling team, Washington Post 218 Navy, 12-3.

“This was a fun game for us, even though we couldn’t get much going offensively,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “The kids from both teams all get along really well.”

