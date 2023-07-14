Capping an unbeaten run through both the Ninth District regular season and tournament, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team won the Ninth District Tournament Saturday over its younger sibling team, Washington Post 218 Navy, 12-3.
“This was a fun game for us, even though we couldn’t get much going offensively,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “The kids from both teams all get along really well.”
Both teams have qualified to represent the Ninth District this week at the Missouri State Tournament in Jackson.
“If the boys stay focused, and keep playing like they are, I think we will be good at the state tournament,” Post 218 Red Manager Joe Kopmann said.
“We are so excited for the state tournament,” Mallinckrodt said. “It is great for the program to get both teams to Jackson.”
The game between the two Washington teams was played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field after tournament officials allowed it to be moved from Elsberry.
Post 218 Red (21-4), the event’s top seed, opened with four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and another one in the third.
Post 218 Navy (14-19), which came through the entire losers’ bracket after losing in the opening round, scored twice in the top of the fourth. Post 218 Red responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 218 Navy added a run in the top of the fifth and Post 218 Red scored once in the bottom of the sixth.
Post 218 Red outhit Post 218 Navy, 9-1 (according to Post 218 Red, the official scorer).
The Navy team was tagged with five errors to one for Post 218 Red.
Both teams used multiple pitchers.
Lane Mallinckrodt started for Post 218 Red and pitched two innings, striking out one.
Colton Warnecke pitched the next two innings, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.
Ben Nieder pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on one walk. He struck out one.
Raymond Downey pitched the last inning, walking one.
“We went with a bullpen pitching plan to get more guys on the mound and prepare for the state tournament,” Kopmann said. They all did a fine job throwing strikes. That’s what we need, throw strikes, put the ball in play and let the defense make plays.”
For Post 218 Navy, Clayton Gibson started and went 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Zachary Sloan pitched 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Owen Tod pitched the last two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk.
Nakai Scott led Post 218 Red with two hits.
Ben Gelinas tripled and Andrew Elbert doubled.
Will Weber, Nick Hackmann, Henry Zeitzmann, AJ Buehrlen and Jack Hackmann each singled.
Post 218 Red stole 13 bases with Weber’s three leading the way.
Jacob Schroeder and Jack Hackmann both stole two bases. Joseph Downey, Elbert, Josh Koirtyohann, Scott, Warnecke and Zeitzmann each had one steal.
Weber and Elbert both scored twice. Schroeder, Nieder, Warnecke, Gelinas, Koirtyohann, Zeitzmann, Scott and Jack Hackmann scored once.
Scott drove in two runs. Gelinas, Elbert, Nick Hackmann, Zeitzmann and Raymond Downey drove in one run apiece.
“We made the most of our baserunners,” Kopmann said. “We stole 13 bases to get into scoring position.”
Ethan Leesmann had the lone hit for Post 218 Navy.
Caleb Matchell walked twice. Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann and Quinton Nowak walked once.
Matchell stole two bases. Leesmann and Bollmann were credited with one steal apiece.
Leesmann, Bollmann and Andrew Koirtyohann each scored once.
