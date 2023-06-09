Washington Post 218 Freshman Red saw its undefeated run to start the season end Sunday at C&H Ballpark.
The Rawlings Tigers - Rallo edged Washington by a 3-1 score in the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U) Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Red saw its undefeated run to start the season end Sunday at C&H Ballpark.
The Rawlings Tigers - Rallo edged Washington by a 3-1 score in the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U) Tournament.
The Post 218 Red team fell to 9-1 on the season with the loss.
“It was a good game, but we made too many base-running mistakes getting three runners thrown out or picked off,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We outhit the Rawlings Tigers, 7-4, led by Nakai Scott’s two hits. We could not get the big hit with runners in scoring position, but overall we played very well and learned a lot about our team.
Kopmann said a lot of players had a chance to step up, especially on the mound.
“I was impressed with the first-time pitchers we saw,” Kopmann said. “They all threw strikes for the most part. Playing this tournament will help us moving forward.”
Each side scored once in the third inning. The Tigers added two runs in the top of the sixth and Washington couldn’t respond.
Ben Gelinas started on the hill for Post 218, going 5.1 innings while allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Henry Zeitzmann got two outs and hit a batter.
Jack Hackmann pitched the final inning, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Scott led the offense with two hits, including a double.
Will Weber, Gelinas, AJ Buehrlen, Jacob Schroeder and Max Borgerding each singled.
Gelinas, Andrew Elbert and Schroeder walked.
Borgerding sacrificed while Weber stole a base.
Schroeder scored the run.
The Red team plays Wednesday at home, hosting St. Charles Post 312 at 6 p.m., before hosting another Game 7 Tournament starting Saturday.
Post 218 Red will play the Edwardsville Spikes Saturday at 10 a.m. and the 15U Tribe - Thomas at noon.
The Red team will finish pool play against the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team Sunday at 10 a.m.
The top two teams will play in the championship Sunday at 2 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.