Two members of the Rapert family have earned top awards for Class 5 District 4 girls basketball.
Senior Reagan Rapert was selected as the district’s player of the year.
As of March 10, Rapert averaged 24.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 5.7 steals per game. Union won the district title.
Pat Rapert was named the district coach of the year. Union finished third in the Class 5 state tournament this season.
With only three teams in the district, Union, Sullivan and Pacific had multiple representatives on the 10-player team.
Union had five players honored. Sullivan had three players honored, and Pacific placed two on the team.
All-district players, by selection, were:
• Union senior Reagan Rapert;
• Sullivan sophomore Abby Peterson;
• Union senior Emily Gaebe;
• Sullivan senior Hanna Johanning;
• Pacific senior Kiley Stahl;
• Union senior Julia Overstreet;
• Sullivan sophomore Olivia Witt;
• Union senior Maddie Helling;
• Union senior Megan Siedhoff; and
• Pacific freshman Lexi Clark.
The team was sponsored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
All-district players are eligible for higher awards.