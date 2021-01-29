Shock and awe.
In a phrase, that pretty much describes the Union girls basketball Lady ’Cats so far this season.
Union improved to 7-0 Monday night with an 83-43 win at Festus.
“Again, I thought we played hard,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. ”We had to make a few early adjustments on our defense. Once we started to execute on defense, it opened up our offense.”
Union jumped on top early, netting 33 points in the first eight minutes to lead, 33-12.
Union was up at the half, 58-17. After three quarters, the Lady ’Cats held a 71-29 advantage.
Leading the way was senior Reagan Rapert, who scored 36 points with seven assists, seven steals and four rebounds.
Emily Gaebe and Julia Overstreet both scored 13 points.
Gaebe also had four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Overstreet pulled down five rebounds with four steals, three assists and a blocked shot.
Megan Siedhoff was next with seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Ava Eagan scored four points with a rebound and a steal.
Kelsey Brake, Jessi Clark and Isabel Stowe all netted three points. Brake and Clark each had one rebound. Stowe had two rebounds and an assist.
Mya Minor added two points.
Maddie Helling pulled down six rebounds while adding four assists and three steals.
Brooklynne Anderson had one rebound.
Emily Holt scored nine of the Festus points and added seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Lily Knickman posted nine points.
Josie Allen scored eight points while Anna Arman added seven.
Other Festus scorers were Mya Courtois with four points, Xinayah Davis-Mayes with three and Taylor Thompson with two points.
Union has played just seven games so far this season due to two different COVID-19 quarantines. However, Union has had little disruption due to the stoppages. The Lady ’Cats have won all but one of their games so far by 30 or more points.
Union is seeded second for next week’s St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament.