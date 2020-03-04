It’s safe to say Reagan Rapert is adjusting to Missouri basketball.
The Union High School junior moved here from Arkansas over the summer when her father, Pat Rapert, was named Union’s new girls basketball coach.
She earned her first MVP award for Union last Tuesday, leaving the Lady ’Cats to the title of the St. Francis Borgia Regional The Competitive Edge Tournament. Rapert netted 23 points to be named the KLPW MVP of The Missourian All-Tournament Team as Union rallied past Rockwood Summit, 47-45.
“I never worry too much about it,” Reagan Rapert said. “I just want to win and I’m happy for my teammates. I’m just so glad I get to experience this with them.”
In Arkansas, Reagan Rapert helped Melbourne win the Class 2A state title last season and was the state finals MVP.
“The competition is a lot harder up here,” Rapert said. “There are bigger schools. We’re not very deep, either, so getting plenty of rest is very important.”
Rapert was a standout throughout the tournament. She averaged 24.7 points per game for Union and was a key contributor in rebounds, assists and steals.
“It feels awesome to be able to experience this,” Reagan Rapert said. “I’m just glad we got the W.”
Joining Rapert on the all-tournament team from Union were juniors Emily Gaebe and Julia Overstreet.
Gaebe averaged 14 points per game in the tournament, but missed most of the championship game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.
Overstreet averaged 10.7 points per game and stepped up with 12 points, including three three-point baskets, in the championship game.
Runner-up Rockwood Summit had two players named to the all-tournament team. Leading scorer Jasmine Manuel and junior guard Raina Bryant were honored from the Lady Falcons.
With winter weather knocking out one of the original tournament dates, the event had to be concluded at different times.
Host Borgia won the third-place game Feb. 18 over Cardinal Ritter, 43-40.
Borgia’s all-tournament selections were sophomore Kaitlyn Patke and junior Avery Lackey.
Cardinal Ritter was represented by sophomore Kristin Booker.
Parkway South won the consolation game over University City Feb. 12, 60-21. Senior Linnea Johansen was picked to the all-tournament team from Parkway South. Junior Alliyah Brown represented University City.
Washington won the seventh-place game over Soldan, 64-33.
Washington junior Paige Robinson and Soldan junior Taeyana Davis represented their respective schools.
The Borgia Tournament started with first-round games Monday, Feb. 3. Union defeated Soldan, Cardinal Ritter topped Parkway South, Rockwood Summit beat Washington, and Borgia defeated University City.
In the second round, Union beat Cardinal Ritter and Rockwood Summit topped Borgia in semifinal games.
On the consolation side, Parkway South beat Soldan and University City edged Washington.