Wednesday was a busy day for the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
The organization released its 2020-21 awards list, and there were several area honorees.
Union senior guard Reagan Rapert had the biggest haul. The 5-5 Wofford College recruit was named the MBCA Class 5 girls player of the year, was on the Class 5 all-state team and was a finalist for Miss Show-Me Basketball.
Rapert averaged 23.7 points per game this season. She knocked down 40 three-point shots and hit shots at a 54.6-percent clip from the field. She went 99-116 from the free-throw line (85.3 percent).
Rapert also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.3 steals per game.
Rapert played her first two seasons at Melbourne, Arkansas, before the family moved to Union. She scored over 2,000 points during her high school basketball career.
Maryville’s Serena Sundell, a Kansas State recruit, was named Miss Show-Me Basketball. She averaged 26.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game.
Other finalists were Walnut Grove’s Faith Gilkey, South Callaway’s Paige Clubb, Vashon’s Marshawn Bostic, Jefferson City’s Sarah Linthicum, Jefferson City’s Kara Daly, Kickapoo’s Indya Green and Waynesville’s Naudia Evans.
Springfield Greenwood’s Aminu Monhammed was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball.
Other finalists were South Iron’s Brock Wakefield, Campbell’s Blake Fowler, Hartville’s Ryce Piper, Summit Christian Academy’s Griffin Kliewer, Vashon’s Nicholas Kern, Tolton Catholic’s Jevon Porter, Cardinal Ritter’s Mario Fleming, Kickapoo’s Anton Brookshire, Isaac Haney and Trever Brazille.
Joining Rapert on the all-state teams from area schools were:
• Owensville junior guard Anna Finley, Class 4.
• New Haven junior guard Mackenzie Wilson, Class 2.
Making the Academic All-State teams were:
• Washington’s Will Gleeson.
• Washington’s Carter Kleekamp.
• Washington’s Jack Lackman.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Avery Lackey.
• Owensville’s Katelyn Landolt.
• Borgia’s Grace Rickman.
Light Honored
Washington Head Coach Doug Light was named this year’s girls basketball winner of the Ryan Shaw Coach of the Year Award by the National High School Basketball Association.
Light, who also has coached at Union, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Parkway South, Jefferson City and Helias, ended the year at 599 career wins. He is a MBCA hall of famer.
Springfield Catholic Head Coach Denny Hunt was named the winner on the boys side.
Hall of Fame
The 2021 MBCA Hall of Fame induction class includes two connected with Hermann.
Todd Anderson, the current athletic director and longtime girls basketball coach, was selected, along with former boys basketball coach Don Gosen.
Other inductees are Greg Buescher, Tim Cool, Chris Duerr, Brian Meny, Bill Moyer, Dan Owens and Ronnie Richardson.
Gary McDaniel was named the 2021 Gary Filbert Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
Other Awards
Ste. Genevieve’s John Robinson won the Kevin “Cub” Martin Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
Canton’s Noah Crenshaw and Crystal City’s Deeana Beekman were winners of the Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistant of the Year Awards.
Players of the year, from Classes 1 through 6, were:
• Boys — South Iron’s Brock Wakefield, Campbell’s Blake Fowler, Greenwood’s Aminu Mohammed, Vashon’s Nicholas Kern, Cardinal Ritter’s Mario Fleming and Chaminade’s Tarris Reed Jr.
• Girls — Walnut Grove’s Faith Gilkey, Ellington’s Kaylee King, Milan’s Cady Pauley, Maryville’s Serena Sundell, Union’s Reagan Rapert and Kickapoo’s Indya Green.
Coaches of the year, from Classes 1 through 6, were:
• Boys — South Iron’s Dusty Dinkins, Campbell’s Steve Fowler, Hartville’s Brett Reed, Vashon’s Tony Irons, Cardinal Ritter’s Ryan Johnson and Kickapoo’s Mitch McHenry.
• Girls — Platte Valley Jefferson’s Tyler Pedersen, Ellington’s David Burrows, Lift for Life Academy’s Greg Brown, Boonville’s Jaryt Hunziker, Whitfield’s Michael Slater and Incarnate Word Academy’s Dan Rolfes.