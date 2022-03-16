It’s a rare occasion when the Union baseball program has a new head coach.
In fact, it’s only the third coaching change since 1982.
Former Union standout Pat Rapert takes over for Ryan Bailey this spring. Bailey led the Wildcats for 14 years, including a pair of conference titles and one district title.
Bailey replaced 25-year coach Dave Scheer, who won four league and four district titles during his tenure starting in 1982-83.
Rapert played for Scheer before going on to play baseball and basketball at East Central College.
Since he started in his teaching-coaching career, Rapert has led teams in a number of different sports at various schools in Missouri and Arkansas.
“I am in my first year as head baseball coach at Union High School,” Rapert said. “As someone who has a passion for baseball and being a graduate of Union high school, makes it all the more special.”
The Wildcats have 35 players at all levels this season, including many veterans of last year’s 15-13 team as well as the Union Post 297 American Legion baseball program.
Rapert is being assisted by Zach Hoffman, Michael Sachs, Ehren Curnutte and Mark Beckman.
Kaden Motley, who played shortstop and pitched, is a key returner. He was a .321 batter and led the team with four home runs. On the hill, Motley went 4-2 with a 3.33 ERA.
Will Mentz, who batted .318 and went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA, is expected to compete for the staff ace role.
He had a breakout season last summer for the Post 297 Senior team, where he was 3-2 with a 1.18 ERA. Mentz plays outfield when not pitching.
A pair of veterans return for the first base job. Marshall Gebert (.244 with one home run) and Conner Borgmann (.286) both have plenty of experience.
Coleton Anderson, a .222 batter in the spring, is back at third while Cooper Bailey, who batted .154 as a platoon player at second base, also returns.
Alex Kuelker will add depth to the pitching rotation. He went 1-3 with a 5.78 ERA last spring.
Rapert feels most of the above also can pitch and be effective on the hill.
Additionally, the Wildcats have several newcomers who figure to make an impact. Most have seen action on the Union Post 297 teams as well.
Junior Hayden Burke is an outfielder-pitcher.
Sophomores looking to step up include Ardell Young, Aaron Sterner, Nick D’Onofrio, Karson Eads, Gavin Mabe and Braden Pracht.
Young was one of the ace pitchers and top outfielders for the Union Post 297 Freshman Red team last summer.
Sterner, D’Onofrio and Eads, infield candidates, also played on that team.
Pracht and Mabe are expected to compete for the starting job behind the plate and it’s likely both will see plenty of playing time.
“We hope to be fundamentally sound,” Rapert said. “We hope that our pitchers can be consistent for us and allow our defense to make plays. We hope to compete in the FRC and be ready come district time.”
Union opened play Monday with a jamboree against Steelville and Northwest at Wildcat Ballpark.