Union High School graduate Reagan Rapert will be changing schools, but not colors.
Jessica Rapert, Reagan’s mother, posted on social media that Reagan has selected to play for Lindenwood University in St. Charles next season.
Lindenwood recently announced it will be transitioning to NCAA Division I status starting in 2022-23 while joining the Ohio Valley Conference.
Reagan Rapert played as a freshman at Wofford College, a Division I school in South Carolina, during the 2021-22 season.
Starting 30 games, Rapert averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22. She handed out 114 assists and logged 38 steals.
Rapert was a consensus pick for the Southern Conference all-freshman team and also made the league’s all-defensive team.
As a high school senior, Rapert was the Class 5 player of the year for 2020-21, leading Union to third place in the state tournament. She was a finalist for Miss Show-Me Basketball.
Rapert played two seasons for Union after transferring from Melbourne, Arkansas.
“First of all, I want to thank the Wofford coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Rapert stated. “I also want to thank the Wofford community for all the amazing relationships I have built here. To my teammates, thank you, guys, for making this such a special year. With that being said, I have decided that I am going to enter my name into the transfer portal.”