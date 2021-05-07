It was a runaway.
Sparked by a Class 5 third-place state finish, the Rapert family of Union gained the top two Missourian All-Area girls basketball awards.
In balloting by area coaches and media members, Pat Rapert was named the All-Area coach of the year, winning by a cushion of 34 ballot points over runner-up Terry Wells of St. James.
New Haven’s Doug Peirick was third with Washington’s Doug Light finishing fourth.
In player-of-the-year balloting, Union senior Reagan Rapert was the winner by 49 points over runner-up Anna Finley of Owensville. New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson placed third. Rapert was the top pick on all but one ballot, where she was picked second.
Reagan Rapert was the Class 5 player of the year, also earning the Four Rivers Conference and district player of the year awards. She was on the all-conference, all-district and all-state teams.
Rapert, a Wofford College signee, averaged 23.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.3 steals per game. In her final high school contest, she scored 31 points with eight rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 53-43 win over William Chrisman.
This marks the first father-daughter winners in All-Area girls basketball history.
Reagan Rapert is the first Union girl to win the player of the year award.
Pat Rapert is the first Union girls basketball coach to be awarded since Jon Pinnell in 1994-95.
Rapert and Finley were the only two players to be named on the first team unanimously, receiving every first-team selection.
This year, players from the Four Rivers Conference, Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional and Crosspoint Christian School were eligible for awards.
This year’s award winners are:
First team
• Union’s Reagan Rapert (unanimous).
• Owensville’s Anna Finley (unanimous).
• New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson.
• St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey.
• Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke.
Second team
• St. James’ Hannah Marcee.
• Borgia’s Avery Lackey.
• Union’s Emily Gaebe.
• Sullivan’s Abby Peterson.
• St. James’ Kori Alcorn.
Third team
• Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann.
• St. Clair’s Ally Newton.
• Owensville’s Emma Daniels.
• Union’s Julia Overstreet.
• Sullivan’s Hanna Johanning.
Honorable mention
St. James’ Riley Whitener, St. James’ Bailey Wells, St. James’ Emily Recker, Washington’s Gabby Lindemann, Washington’s Elizabeth Reed, Pacific’s Kiley Stahl, Hermann’s Holly Heldt, Union’s Maddie Helling, Sullivan’s Olivia Witt, New Haven’s Hannah Rethemeyer, Union’s Megan Siedhoff, Borgia’s Jenna Ulrich, Pacific’s Lexi Clark and Borgia’s Callyn Weber.