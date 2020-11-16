East Central College has taken its next two steps toward bringing back a baseball program.
First, the college announced the hiring of Brandon Rains to lead the program.
Second, the school held its first fundraising meeting Wednesday.
The program is scheduled to start in the 2021-22 school year. The team, which will compete in NJCAA Division II, is expected to play exhibition games next fall before starting its first season in the spring of 2022.
This won’t be the first East Central College baseball team. The school fielded baseball through the 2001 season, but it was a victim of budget cuts by the school.
However, this will be the first one to have the Falcons mascot. The mascot was changed from Rebels to Falcons during the 2008-09 school year.
While the college has a baseball field, it has not been used for a college team since the 2001 season. Other area programs since have stopped using the field as well. The complex suffered severe storm damage at different times and it’s been most recently used as a soccer training area.
Funds are being raised to repair and renovate everything from the actual field, to the fences around the field, to the scoreboard and dugouts. Further details will be announced at a later date.
For those looking to sponsor the new program, please call 636-584-6505 or email baseball@eastcentral.edu.
Rains Takes Reins
Hired to start building the roster was Rains, who comes to Union from Brookhaven College in Dallas.
From Rotan, Texas, Rains earned his bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M and attended graduate school at the University of Kansas. He has a master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.
His first coaching experience was with the University of Saint Mary, an NAIA school in Leavenworth, Kan., from 2000-2002.
He served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Texas at Dallas, an NCAA Division III program.
He led Brookhaven, an NJCAA Division III program, from 2010 to his hiring by East Central.
For nine of Rains’ 10 seasons with Brookhaven, that school was within the NJCAA Division III top 10 in the national poll.
Starting the 2020 season, the Bears were ranked third nationally.
Brookhaven won the Metro Athletic Conference title four times (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018). The team won 42 games in 2019 and Rains had a streak of 30-win seasons going back to 2013.
Additionally, Rains has coached summer travel teams which have played in Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Aruba and the Dominican Republic.
With the addition of baseball, East Central College will offer five sports. Men’s sports are soccer and baseball. Women’s sports are softball, volleyball and women’s soccer.