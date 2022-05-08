If only Mother Nature could have waited just a bit longer.
Pacific (14-2, 5-0) and New Haven (3-10, 0-6) didn’t quite reach the end of their Four Rivers Conference baseball contest before oncoming storms decided they had played enough for the day.
Pacific held a 12-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with one out and the bases loaded at the time of stoppage.
Per MSHSAA rules, a game is concluded early at the end of an inning if one team leads by 10 runs after five innings or 15 runs after three innings.
As of Thursday morning, the teams were still working to determine if the game would be ruled complete or when it could resume.
Pacific pitcher Wes Branson had a no-hitter through three innings, walking two and striking out three.
Should the game be ruled complete without a resumption, it would be the second no-hitter thrown by a Pacific pitcher in the span of eight days, after freshman Jake Collier tossed an immaculate three-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts against Bishop DuBourg the previous Tuesday.
Pacific started with a six-run rally in the top of the first inning, but then New Haven held the Indians’ bats silent in the second and third frames.
The Indians rallied again for six runs in the top of the fourth and were threatening for more when the weather stoppage hit.
Pacific gathered 12 hits in the contest, led by three singles, a stolen base and two runs scored by Ethan Broser.
Andrew Payne doubled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in four runs.
Ethan Simpson singled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Trevor Klund doubled, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Carter Myers singled and drove in a run.
Weston Kulick singled, walked and scored.
Jack Meyer and Ayden Biedenstein had an identical stat line. Both singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Matthew Reincke walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run.
Mason Snider stole a base.
Will Hellmann and Brandon Canania drew the two walks for the Shamrocks.
Luke Strubberg started on the mound. In three innings, he surrendered 12 runs (11 earned) on 12 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
Hellmann pitched one out for New Haven before the stoppage, inducing a fly ball out against the only batter he faced.
Pacific was scheduled to play at the Salem Tournament this weekend, but the event has been called off. The Indians play at home Monday against Windsor at 4:30 p.m.
New Haven concludes the regular season Monday at Silex, starting at 5 p.m.