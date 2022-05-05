The last golf tri of the season did not reach completion for the Washington Blue Jays Friday afternoon.
At the scheduled conference matchup with GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North at Bear Creek Golf Course in Wentzville, a meet that was set to include the GAC North’s St. Charles, poor weather forced the teams to head home after playing just one hole.
Washington’s final tournament before districts happens Tuesday in the GAC Central Championship Tournament, hosted by Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Players were scheduled to begin teeing off at 8 a.m.
Washington will also host Union Thursday in the final dual meet of the season at 3:30 p.m.
The postseason begins Monday, May 9, with the Blue Jays traveling to Farmington’s Crown Pointe Golf Club for the Class 4 District 1 Tournament at 9 a.m.