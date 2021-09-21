It was a game without an ending, at least for now.
Tuesday’s Four Rivers Conference softball matchup between Pacific (5-7, 2-0) and St. Clair (0-6, 0-2) remains unresolved after the game was interrupted in the bottom of the second inning.
A date to complete the game, held at Pacific, has yet to be determined.
The teams played through a scoreless first inning. At the time play was stopped, Pacific was in the midst of a four-run rally with two outs.
Pacific pitcher Jaylynn Miller shut out the Lady Bulldogs for two innings on no hits and no walks, striking out five.
Brooklynn Kittrell doubled, and Mardi Fievet singled for the two Pacific hits. Both stole a base.
Trinity Brandhorst reached on a walk.
Current Smith was in the circle for St. Clair. Through 1.2 innings, she struck out two and allowed four unearned runs on two hits and a walk.
The Lady Bulldogs were charged with two errors in the second inning.
Play could not resume Wednesday as Pacific had a scheduled game at Eureka, and both teams had another round of conference play on the books for Thursday with Pacific hosting Hermann and St. Clair playing at home against Sullivan.