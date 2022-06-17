Mother Nature didn’t want there to be a winner last Friday.
A weather delay in the final inning resulted in a 2-2 tie between Washington Post 218 (5-1-1) and Terre Haute, Indiana at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in a pool play game for Ballwin Post 611’s Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament.
Post 218 loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with a walk and two hit batsmen as the wet conditions began to make controlling pitches difficult. A third consecutive hit batter then forced in what would have been the go-ahead run.
However, with another game due to be played on the field immediately after, and the delay causing the expiration of the tournament time limit, play did not resume and the score reverted to the last completed inning.
“Rain came for about 20 solid minutes that could have put the whole timing of the tournament in jeopardy, so they called our game, which was tied 2-2 at the time,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We all knew it would not affect our chances of getting into championship Sunday and we felt it was the correct move, especially after we all played such a great game.”
Gavin Matchell spotted Post 218 to a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first inning.
Offense was hard to come by after that point, as Washington posted just two hits from the second inning onward.
Terre Haute managed to come back and tie the score with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Brady Hanneken started on the mound for Post 218. In five innings, he struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk.
“Brady Hanneken was fantastic for us in this game,” Getsee said. “He kept a very good hitting Terre Haute team off balance for the majority of the night and just peppered the strike zone at the right times and held them in check. Our defense was superb behind him as well. We made lots of plays in the field for him and kept some threats at bay.”
Drew Bunge tossed one shutout inning in relief, issuing one walk and allowing one hit.
Tanner McPherson doubled and singled in the contest. His double nearly cleared the fence in the top of the fifth inning.
“Tanner McPherson missed putting us ahead with a blast that literally hit the yellow fence cap and came back into play for a double,” Getsee said.
Sam Paule singled and scored on Matchell’s long ball.
Jacob Weidle walked.
McPherson, Cody Vondera and Sam Turilli were hit by pitches.
Both Post 218 and Terre Haute advanced all the way to the championship game of the tournament, resulting in a 10-4 win for Terre Haute Sunday at the Ballwin Athletic Association.
Post 218 is back home Tuesday to play Union Post 297 at 6 p.m.