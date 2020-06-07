The Washington and Pacific A teams got halfway home at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field before the rains came Wednesday.
Play was halted after midway through the fourth inning with Washington Post 218 (3-4) pulling out a 5-4 victory. Pacific’s record falls to 2-1.
Washington outhit Pacific, 6-3, in the contest, but also committed five errors to Pacific’s none.
“(The) Pacific game was a lot closer than it should have been, when your defense makes five errors,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “(It) didn’t help our pitcher Noah Hendrickson out when he was throwing a pretty good game, by making those mistakes. He had to throw extra pitches and reached his pitch count. We can’t keep making mistakes like this and expect to win.”
Post 218 went ahead in the bottom of the third inning as Devon Deckelman singled to left-center field, scoring Jacob Weidle from second base, breaking a 4-4 tie.
Pacific opened the game with a three-run effort in the top of the first inning.
Washington got two runs back in the home half of the first before Pacific added an extra run in the top of the second to push its lead to 4-2.
Post 218 tied things up with two more runs in the bottom of the second.
“We started strong at the plate but started cooling off as the game went on,” Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said. “The thing that hurt us the most was the walks. Washington took advantage of the walks and swung the bats well. I thought we played pretty well defensively to help keep us in the game.”
Hendrickson started for Washington and threw two full innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Ryan Weidle held Pacific hitless over the third and fourth frames. He issued two walks and struck out two.
Joey Mach started for Pacific and threw 2.1 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits and three walks.
Cole Hansmann recorded Pacific’s last two outs on just four pitches without allowing a hit or a walk.
Jacob Weidle’s double for Washington was the only extra-base hit of the game. Kabren Koelling, Luke Kopmann, Deckelman, Drew Bunge and Ian Junkin all singled.
“Jacob Weidle hit the ball hard, but one was right at a player and the other went for a double,” Joe Kopmann said. “Offensively, we didn’t give up and battled back for the lead. The boys are starting to take better at-bats and put the ball in play. We didn’t strike out one time — that’s a first.”
Sam Paule, Koelling and Bunge each reached on walks.
Koelling, Paule, Jacob Weidle, Bunge and Junkin each scored.
Luke Kopmann collected two runs batted in. Koelling, Deckelman and Peyton Straatmann drove in one run apiece.
Koelling stole two bases. Deckelman, Paule and Junkin each stole once.
Pacific’s three hits were collected by Ayden Biedenstein, Andrew Payne and Cade Martin.
Jack Meyer, Tyler Trower, Biedenstein and Payne scored the Pacific runs.
Matthew Reincke and Martin each drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson walked twice. Reincke and Weston Kulick both drew a walk.
Trevor Klund was hit by a pitch.
Kulick recorded a stolen base.
Both teams are scheduled to play in Washington Post 218’s A Tournament this weekend.