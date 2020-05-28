Pool play for Pacific and the Midwest Rage at the Washington Post 218 Memorial Weekend Tournament was cut short Sunday.
Rainfall prompted the game to conclude in a 0-0 tie midway through the third inning.
Both teams had gone 0-2 to that point in a pool shared with Post 218 and the Gamers 2.
The Rage served as the home team for the contest and had held Pacific scoreless through three innings behind pitcher Landon Valley.
Valley allowed two hits and one walk while striking out two.
“He was throwing the ball well and doing a good job,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “So we’ll take a look and see what he’s got the rest of the season.”
Jack Meyer pitched for Pacific, going two shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Meyer was able to work around a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first inning.
“We had the bases loaded in the first inning and could not get runs across,” Kampschroeder said. “That’s been our Achilles heel so far.”
Both teams had two hits up on the scoreboard.
Valley and Will Lingle each singled for the Rage. Brady Hanneken drew a walk.
Andrew Payne doubled and Ian Groom singled for Pacific. Tyler Anderson walked.
The Rage, which plays its home games at Dutzow, will next take the field Sunday, June 7, in a doubleheader at Elsberry, starting at 1 p.m.