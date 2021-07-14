Rain, rain, go away.
The Ninth District would like to try again another day.
Due to heavy rain around the district over the weekend and Monday, the start for the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament was postponed Monday.
First-round games in the eight-team event were scheduled to be played Monday night at higher-seeded sites. However, since top-seeded Elsberry Post 226 couldn’t host due to an unplayable field, tournament organizers decided to delay all games so Elsberry and its opponent, St. Peters Post 313, wouldn’t have a penalty in the pitching department for playing later than other teams.
The four first-round games have been reset for Tuesday. They are:
• (8) St. Peters Post 313 at Elsberry Post 226.
• (5) Hannibal Post 55 (Hampton) at (4) Rhineland Post 147.
• (6) Union Post 297 at (3) Washington Post 218.
• (7) St. Charles Post 312 at (2) Hannibal Post 55 (Culp).
Due to the delay, the tournament has had some slight modifications but still will end Saturday without additional stoppages.
Second-round games will be played Wednesday at City Centre Park at the St. Peters Rec-Plex and Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The winners’ bracket is in St. Peters with games at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Losers’ bracket games will be played in Washington at the same time.
The second round of the losers’ bracket will be played Thursday in St. Peters. The winners’ bracket final will take place that night as well at a site to be determined. It’s likely the higher seed will host that game at 7 p.m.
Friday’s games will cull the losers’ bracket from three teams to one.
The championship series will be played at City Centre Park in St. Peters Saturday starting at noon. Should a second game be required, it will be played following the first game.
The tournament winner advances to the Zone 1 Tournament next week in Washington.