The score changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, but when the turf pellets settled, it was North County winning by four points.

St. Clair (0-2) came all the way back from a 21-0 deficit after the visiting Raiders (2-0) started the game with three unanswered scores. It took a last-minute strike with just 58 seconds on the clock for North County to take the lead a final time in the 36-32 win.