The score changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, but when the turf pellets settled, it was North County winning by four points.
St. Clair (0-2) came all the way back from a 21-0 deficit after the visiting Raiders (2-0) started the game with three unanswered scores. It took a last-minute strike with just 58 seconds on the clock for North County to take the lead a final time in the 36-32 win.
“We played our tails off tonight,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “What a great atmosphere. It wasn’t that way when we were down, 21-0, but give our kids a lot of credit. They battled, they fought and they found a way to get back in the game.”
North County, a Class 4 semifinalist last season, appeared on the verge of going up by four touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter as quarterback Jack Moore connected with Jobe Smith for a long passing play down to the goal line.
However, a fumble on the next play was recovered by Logan Smith and gave St. Clair new life.
“I think our defense was starting to stiffen up ahead of that and we were starting to play some things better,” Robbins said. “Don’t ask me why, they’re high school kids, why they decide to start doing some things that they should have been doing all along. They’re just so young. I think we’re playing about five or six seniors right now and everybody else is (underclassmen), which bodes well for the future.”
Skyler Sanders then hurdled a pile at the line of scrimmage on the way to a 94-yard touchdown, his first of three scores on the night.
Sanders finished with 161 yards on 12 carries.
From that point on, St. Clair’s offense was clicking and the Bulldogs steadily ate into the North County lead, pulling ahead for the first time one minute into the final period.
“We’ve got to start a little faster than we did,” Robbins said. “I think sometimes, because we are so run oriented, it gets a little monotonous. Our kids believe in it and know it works. It’s just a matter of those 11 pieces out there putting it together.”
Cameron Simcox brought the Bulldogs to within three points late in the third quarter with the second-longest play of the night, an 81-yard touchdown run.
The fourth quarter was then a dogfight.
North County answered a 21-yard Sanders touchdown run through traffic and Anthony Broeker’s 75-yard defensive score on a stripped ball with two long Jack Moore touchdown passes to Grant Mullins and Andrew Civey.
“It was just back and forth there in the second half,” Robbins said. “I would have liked to play another quarter, but that’s the way it goes. I’m super proud of my kids tonight.”
Moore finished with three touchdown passes on the night, two to Mullins (for seven and 69 yards) and one to Civey (35 yards).
Jobe Smith and Zane Huff also ran for touchdowns.
The strike to Civey put North County back ahead for good in the final minute.
Bonus plays was where the Raiders gained an advantage. North County was a perfect 4-4 in extra-point tries and Jobe Smith ran in the team’s only attempt at a two-point conversion.
On the other side, Broeker made just 2-4 extra-point tries and a Bulldogs’ attempt to pass for two was incomplete.
Statistics
Sanders’ 161 yards led the St. Clair rushing attack on the night.
Simcox carried three times for 83 yards.
Broeker gained 13 yards on seven carries and was 0-4 in passing attempts.
Other runners included Dawson Husereau (six carries for 12 yards), Gavin Shoemate (four for seven) and Isaac Nunez (one for -1).
Simcox led the Bulldog defense with 11 tackles.
He nearly came up with what would have been a game-clinching interception one play before Civey’s score in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Logan Smith finished with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Other tacklers included Gabe Martinez (nine stops), Tyler Tomes (eight), Chase Thacker (five, one sack), Nunez (five), Josh Hawkins (five), Carter Short (four), Sanders (three, one sack), Ty Record (three), Shoemate (two), Zeke Bethel (two), Braeden Schuchmann (one) and Jenson Bekemeier (one).
Week 3
St. Clair hosts Pacific (0-2) in the Four Rivers Conference opener Friday at 7 p.m.
Pacific, a 5-6 team in 2021, suffered a 27-0 loss to St. Francis Borgia in Week 1 and fell 35-14 on the road at Francis Howell Central in Week 2.
Pacific won the meeting with the Bulldogs last year in a 52-47 shootout, ending a run of three straight St. Clair victories from 2017-19.
The teams could not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantines.
District Standings
Sullivan, which also played Thursday night, improved to 2-0 with 38-0 road win at De Soto.
The Eagles end Week 2 atop the Class 3 District 4 rankings with 68 points.
Westminster Christian Academy (1-1) holds the No. 2 seed with 37. 5 points.
The fifth-ranked Bulldogs also trail Owensville (1-1, 36) and St. James (1-1, 34).
Principia with Whitfield (0-2, 15) and Salem (0-2, 12) round out the district.
Box Score
North County – 14+7+0+15=36
St. Clair – 0+6+12+14=32
First Quarter
NC – Jobe Smith 29 run (Grant Mullins kick), 9:46
NC – Mullins 7 pass from Jack Moore (Mullins kick), 1:11
Second Quarter
NC – Zane Huff 72 run (Mullins kick), 10:22
STC – Skyler Sanders 94 run (kick failed), 5:23
Third Quarter
STC – Sanders 6 run (pass failed), 5:17
STC – Cameron Simcox 81 run (kick failed), 2:59
Fourth Quarter
STC – Sanders 21 run (Anthony Broeker kick), 11:10
NC – Mullins 69 pass from Moore (Smith run), 8:37
STC – Broeker 75 fumble return (Broeker kick), 5:17
NC – Andrew Civey 35 pass from Moore (Mullins kick), 0:58