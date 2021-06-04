The Midwest Rage won twice in pool play over Memorial Day weekend at Washington Post 218’s annual juniors tournament.
The Rage defeated Kirkwood Post 156, 6-5, and Jefferson City Post 5, 4-2, before falling 12-0 to Eureka Post 177 in the semifinals and ultimately finishing fourth.
The third-place game between the Rage and Post 218 is covered elsewhere in the section.
Accounts and statistics from the Kirkwood game were not available at print deadline.
Jefferson City
Post 5 took the lead early with one run in the first inning and another in the second.
The Rage came back to tie things up with two runs in the top of the third before going ahead with one run in the fifth and adding an insurance run in the seventh.
Will Lingle and Brady Hanneken handled the pitching for the Rage.
Lingle was the winning pitcher. In 6.1 innings, he allowed two runs on five hits and five walks, striking out one.
Hanneken recorded the final two outs on four pitches without allowing a hit.
Jack Schantz and Logan Monzyk led the Rage bats with two hits apiece.
Schantz doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Monzyk singled twice, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Lingle singled and drove in a run.
Hanneken singled and scored.
Seth Roewe walked twice and scored twice.
Eureka
The Rage were held to one hit, a single by Connor Skornia, who also stole a base.
Eureka scored three times in the first, three in the second and six in the third.
Ryan Kampschroeder pitched 1.2 innings, striking out three. He allowed six runs on four hits and five walks.
Charlie Roth tossed the next 1.1 innings, striking out two. He allowed six runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks.
The Rage returned to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Tuesday to play the Post 218 seniors and will next play this weekend at the GMB Tournament in Ellisville.