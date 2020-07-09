Another weekend brought with it two more wins for the Midwest Rage.
The Rage (17-4-1) played two games Sunday at Dutzow Ballpark against New Haven, winning both, 11-7 and 17-7.
The teams were initially scheduled to play Friday, but were rained out. The Rage was scheduled to play Sunday at Kirkwood. However, Kirkwood canceled the game as a precaution due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. The Rage and New Haven then opted to use the date to make up Friday’s rained out contests.
The Rage posted a total of 28 runs on 20 hits between the two games.
“It was a good day for us,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “We put together some hits and played two pretty good games overall.”
First Game
The Rage picked on a former teammate in the first game, scoring six runs against New Haven pitcher Isaac Vedder in the first inning.
Vedder suited up for the Rage as recently as two weeks ago and hit a home run for the Rage in a doubleheader against Manchester.
The Rage gave its own pitcher, Ryan Kampschroeder, a healthy 9-0 lead in the first two innings before adding a final two runs in the fourth.
New Haven notched two runs in the third inning, four in the fifth and one in the seventh.
In 3.2 innings, Kampschroeder limited New Haven to two runs, one earned, on one hit and six walks with three strikeouts.
Jack Schantz then threw 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Brady Hanneken finished the final two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
After 0.2 of an inning, Vedder was relieved by Tyler Gleeson.
Gleeson went the rest of the distance. In 5.1 innings pitched, he allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks with one strikeout.
At the plate, both teams totaled eight hits.
Schantz led with three hits, including a double. He scored three times, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Logan Monzyk doubled and singled, scoring once and driving in four.
Landon Valley singled twice, scored twice and stole two bases.
Hanneken singled, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Will Lingle and Seth Roewe both scored twice. Drew Jasper added a run.
Lingle was credited with one run batted in on a sacrifice fly. He also stole a base.
Walks were issued to Roewe three trimes, Lingle twice and Jasper twice.
Bradley Labant doubled and singled for New Haven, scoring twice and driving in one.
Brynner Frankenberg and August Panhorst both doubled.
Gleeson, Vedder, JJ Mundwiller and Nolen Brown each singled.
Logan Seeck scored two runs. Gleeson, Vedder and Will Hellmann each scored once.
Vedder drove in two runs. Gleeson and Mundwiller each drove in one.
Gleeson drew two walks. Mundwiller, Brown, Luke Strubberg, Seeck and Hellmann all walked once.
Second Game
New Haven took the early lead in the rematch, scoring three runs in the first inning.
It did not take long for the Rage to turn things around, however, as the team responded with five runs in the second inning, six in the third and five more in the fourth.
“Luckily, we jumped out early (in the first game),” Doug Kampschroeder said. “If you look at it the rest of the way, taking out that first inning, they actually outplayed us. . . . That second game, they came out early and scored three runs right out of the gate. We switched it up and shut them out the rest of that inning and just stacked them up after that. I was happy with the way the guys came back and took it to them.”
The Rage tacked on a final run in the fifth inning.
New Haven scored four runs in the fifth.
The game concluded after five innings.
The Rage compiled 12 hits in the second contest, led by three apiece from Valley and Colton Travis.
Travis, who plays with the St. Louis Patriots and has served as a sub for the Rage in the past, was highly consistent at the plate Sunday, going 3-3 with three doubles and a walk. He scored three runs and drove in four.
“He’s a solid player, normally a catcher and can play a bit as a utility,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “We used him quite a bit in the field during the first game and then the second game he caught for us. He’s a smaller kid, but he hits the ball hard.”
Valley doubled once with two singles, scored three runs, stole two bases and finished with four RBIs.
Schantz singled twice and drove in a run.
Charlie Roth doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch. He scored three runs and drove in two.
Lingle, Jasper and Hanneken each singled.
Jasper scored four runs. Roewe scored two. Monzyk and Hanneken each crossed the plate once.
Hanneken drove in two runs. Jasper and Roewe were each credited with an RBI.
Roewe and Lingle each stole two bases. Jasper and Monzyk both stole one.
Roewe drew four walks. Jasper, Monzyk and Lingle all walked twice. Ryan Kampschroeder drew a walk.
New Haven had six hits, led by a pair of singles by Panhorst.
Labant, Gleeson, Vedder and Mundwiller each singled.
Labant, Gleeson and Vedder all scored twice. Seeck added one run.
Vedder, Panhorst, Frankenberg and Mundwiller each picked up an RBI.
Frankenberg walked twice. Seeck, Vedder, Gleeson and Labant all walked once.
On the mound, the Rage used three different pitchers and New Haven used five.
Valley started for the Rage, but did not record an out before exiting. He was charged with three earned runs on one hit and four walks.
Hanneken then threw four shutout innings on just two hits and one walk, striking out three.
Jasper finished the game. In one inning, he allowed four unearned runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Labant started for New Haven. He tossed 1.2 innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks.
Zac Buescher recorded two outs. He allowed six runs on three hits and two walks.
Gleeson also recorded two outs. He allowed no runs on one hit and two walks.
Seeck pitched one inning, allowing five runs, four earned, on two hits and four walks.
In the final inning, Nolen Brown allowed one run on two hits and a walk, striking out one.
The Rage are scheduled to play Wednesday on the road at Manchester in a doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m.
New Haven is next scheduled to host Warrenton Friday at 6 p.m. in a AA/AAA doubleheader.