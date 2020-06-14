Two wins extended the winning streak of the Midwest Rage to four games.
The Rage (4-2-1) completed a sweep at New Haven AA (0-3) in Wednesday’s doubleheader, winning 14-5 in the first game and 8-4 in the nightcap.
The games marked the second consecutive doubleheader sweep for the Washington and Dutzow based Rage, which also took two games at Elsberry Sunday.
First Game
The Rage took full advantage of some defensive miscues from a New Haven team that was playing in just its second game of the summer.
“We got some timely hits and were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “That’s the name of the game.”
The Rage was able to minimize the damage on its own three errors.
New Haven was charged with 11 errors as the Rage steadily built up a lead with three runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
New Haven got on the scoreboard with one run in the bottom of the fourth before rallying for four runs in the fifth to cut the Rage’s lead to 8-5.
However, that was where the New Haven scoring stopped while the Rage finished the game by adding three more runs in the top of the sixth inning and three in the seventh.
Abe Fischer recorded the win for the Rage, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing five runs, three earned. He surrendered eight hits and one walk while striking out five.
Brady Hanneken closed out the game. In 2.2 shutout innings, he allowed two hits and a walk while recording five strikeouts.
“Both of our starting pitchers played well,” Kampschroeder said. “We brought Brady in late in both games and he seemed to close it out for us pretty well.”
Isaac Vedder, Kaleb Briggs and Bradley Labant each saw time on the mound for New Haven.
Vedder started and over three innings allowed seven runs, two earned, on two hits and four walks. He recorded seven strikeouts.
Briggs threw the next three innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Labant pitched one inning and was charged with no runs allowed on two hits and one strikeout.
The Rage spread its nine hits throughout the lineup, led by a double and a single from Charlie Roth.
Fischer doubled. Landon Valley, Jack Schantz, Will Lingle, Logan Monzyk, Conner Skornia and Seth Roewe each singled.
Drew Jasper scored three of the Rage’s runs. Valley, Fischer and Roewe each scored twice.
Lingle, Ryan Kampschroeder, Monzyk, Skornia and Roth all scored once.
Schantz drove in two runs. Lingle, Fischer, Monzyk and Roth picked up one run batted in apiece.
Jasper reached safely on three walks. Kampschroeder, Fischer, Hanneken and Skornia all walked once.
Monzyk stole a base.
New Haven’s JJ Mundwiller led the team with three hits, all singles.
August Panhorst doubled and singled. Briggs singled twice. Will Hellmann, Vedder and Nolen Brown each picked up a single.
Vedder scored two runs. Mundwiller, Hellmann and Briggs each scored once.
Panhorst drove in two runs. Matthew Nenninger was credited with one RBI.
Vedder and Briggs each walked once and Briggs stole a base.
Second Game
The second game stayed closer throughout.
“It was tighter than what I would have liked it to be,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “You can never be comfortable. That was evident in the first game with the lead going from 8-0 to 8-5.”
No errors in the nightcap helped the Rage prevail and complete the sweep.
The Rage struck first with three runs in the bottom of the second, but New Haven quickly responded with two runs in the top of the third.
The Rage added a fourth run in the bottom of the third and New Haven came back to tie the score at 4-4 in the top of the fifth.
A final four runs for the Rage in the bottom of the sixth made the difference in the contest.
Valley started the nightcap for the Rage while Brynner Frankenberg started for New Haven.
The Rage’s Schantz recorded the win after two innings of pitching in relief where he allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two.
Valley tossed four innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out 10.
Hanneken closed out the win with a perfect inning, striking out two.
Tyler Gleeson took the loss for New Haven after pitching five innings in relief. He allowed five runs, only one earned, on seven hits and two strikeouts.
Frankenberg pitched just one inning, surrendering three runs on seven walks and two strikeouts.
Hanneken doubled, singled and walked with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Rage offense in the rematch.
Jasper doubled, singled, walked and scored a run.
Fischer doubled and scored twice.
Schantz and Skornia both singled.
Monzyk, Skornia and Roewe each crossed the plate once.
Valley and Roewe both drove in a run.
Walks were issued to Schantz, Lingle, Monzyk, Skornia and Roewe.
Hanneken and Monzyk each stole a base.
New Haven’s biggest hit of the night came on a two-run home run by Vedder in the third inning, scoring Luke Strubberg.
Panhorst singled twice. Vedder, Strubberg, Gleeson and Mundwiller each singled.
Vedder scored two runs. Strubberg and Hellmann both scored once.
Gleeson drove in a pair of runs.
Panhorst, Nenninger and Frankenberg each received a free pass.
Nenninger stole a base.
The Rage are next in action Sunday at Hannibal in a doubleheader that starts at noon.
New Haven plays again Saturday, hosting Union in a doubleheader that will begin at 6 p.m.