The Midwest Rage posted a pair of wins to wrap the summer season Tuesday.
Playing at New Haven, the Rage won both ends of a doubleheader, 9-6 and 13-6. The second game was shortened to three innings due to the late hour.
“The first game was a good one,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “Abe (Fischer) did his thing and gave us the opportunity to put up a win. Our bats were alive. We had several well-hit balls that they made good plays on. We were fortunate enough to put some runs up early, and we were able to hold on.”
First game
In six innings of work, Fischer struck out six and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.
Landon Valley closed out the game in his first pitching appearance of the season.
“Landon came in to relieve Abe in the last inning,” Kampschroeder said. “He was just cleared to pitch again last Friday. He hasn’t pitched all season, so we gave him the chance to throw a few. He did pretty well closing it out, considering all that.”
New Haven’s August Panhorst surrendered four runs in one inning on four hits and one walk, striking out one.
Braden Lallier threw the next five innings, allowing four runs in seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Brady Simpson pitched the final inning for New Haven, surrendering one run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
The Rage followed up on the four-run first inning with one run in the second. After not scoring in the third, the Rage scored once in each subsequent inning.
New Haven tallied one run in the first inning, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
“New Haven has a great group of kids that just want to play the game and have some fun, and that’s what we did with them last night,” Kampschroeder said. “We appreciate them letting us come up and get some games in. Hansi (Bloch) is doing whatever he can to give these kids an opportunity to play, and I respect that. Hopefully, we can do it again in the future.”
Connor Skornia, Jack Schantz and Will Lingle led the Rage batters with three hits apiece. All three doubled once and singled twice.
Logan Monzyk, Brady Hanneken, Charlie Roth and Drew Jasper all singled.
Skornia scored four runs. Lingle scored three times. Schantz and Hanneken both crossed the plate once.
Fischer and Roth were both credited with two runs batted in. Schantz, Monzyk and Valley each drove in one.
Roth walked twice and Fischer once.
Seth Roewe was hit by pitches twice. Valley and Fischer were both hit once.
Skornia stole three bases. Roewe and Schantz both stole one.
Jason Lause tallied two hits to lead New Haven, both singles.
Wes Hinson, Isaac Vedder, Panhorst, Simpson and Owen Borcherding each hit safely once.
Lallier scored three runs. Hinson, Vedder and Braxton Frankenberg each scored once.
Vedder and Panhorst both drove in two runs. Borcherding ended with one RBI.
Lallier walked twice. Vedder and Frankenberg each drew a walk.
Hinson and Lallier both stole a base.
Second game
The Rage scored 11 times in the first inning of the shortened rematch and then added two runs in the third.
New Haven scored once in the first and five times in the third.
Fischer tripled and singled.
Schantz doubled and singled.
Monzyk singled twice.
Skornia and Lingle both batted safely aboard once.
Skornia scored four runs. Schantz scored three times and Fischer twice. Hanneken, Lingle, Roth and Valley each scored once.
Lingle drove in three runs. Monzyk picked up two RBIs. Skornia, Schantz, Fischer, Hanneken, Roth and Valley all drove in one.
Lingle and Skornia both walked twice. Monzyk, Roewe, Roth, Valley, Hanneken and Schantz each drew a walk.
Skornia stole two bases.
For New Haven, Vedder led with a double and a single.
Panhorst and Borcherding both doubled.
Hinson and Lallier each singled.
Hinson scored two runs. Lallier, Vedder, Panhorst and Simpson all scored once.
Borcherding drove in three runs. Lallier, Vedder and Panhorst drove in one apiece.
Frankenberg, Lallier, Simpson, Borcherding and Nolen Brown all drew walks.
On the mound, Roewe was the winner for the Rage. He struck out five in two innings and allowed six runs on six hits and three walks.
Jasper closed things out in the third with one strikeout and two walks.
Borcherding started on the mound for New Haven before giving way to Hinson.
Borcherding allowed eight runs in 0.1 of an inning on one hit and seven walks, striking out one.
Hinson tossed 2.2 innings, striking out four. He allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks.