The Midwest Rage were twice winners on Sunday at Elsberry.
The Washington and Dutzow based Rage team (2-2-1) finished off the weekend by sweeping the doubleheader, 8-3 in the first game and 7-1 in the nightcap.
First Game
Elsberry opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Rage quickly erased that lead with one run in the top of the second before adding four more runs in the third.
Elsberry rounded out its scoring with runs in the third and fourth frames. The Rage scored twice more in the fifth inning and once in the sixth.
Seth Roewe earned the win. In four innings pitched, he gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Jack Schantz shut out Elsberry in three innings of relief pitching. He allowed no hits and no walks to go with three strikeouts.
The Rage outhit Elsberry, 6-3.
Will Lingle, Logan Monzyk and Drew Jasper each doubled. Landon Valley, Schantz and Roewe each added a single.
Valley, Schantz and Monzyk scored two runs apiece. Lingle and Jasper added the other two runs.
Josiah Bockhorst and Braden Elmer threw for Elsberry.
Bockhorst tossed four innings and was charged with five runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Elmer allowed three runs, two earned, over three innings on one hit and four walks with one strikeout.
Kaden Chandler doubled while Bockhorst and DJ Feldman each singled.
Second Game
In the rematch, the teams remained scoreless until the Rage notched two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Elsberry got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth, but then the Rage’s five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth concluded the scoring.
Ryan Kampschroeder recorded the win on five innings pitched. He allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six.
Brady Hanneken closed out the win. In two innings of work, he allowed no runs on three hits and no walks. Hanneken struck out four.
The Rage doubled their hit total in the nightcap, recording 12 base knocks to Elsberry’s five.
Schantz, Lingle, Abe Fischer and Charlie Roth each recorded two hits. Valley, Hanneken, Monzyk and Roewe collected one hit apiece.
Roth doubled while the rest of the Rage’s hits in the game went for singles.
Valley and Lingle both crossed the plate twice. Jasper, Roewe and Roth all scored once.
Fischer drove in two runs. Valley, Lingle, Hanneken and Monzyk picked up one RBI apiece.
Bockhorst had two of the Elsberry hits. Seth Huber, Wil Stonebraker and Conner Keegan both hit safely once. All five hits were singles.
The Rage will host New Haven at Dutzow Wednesday in a doubleheader. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.