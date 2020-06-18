The Midwest Rage continued a string of doubleheader dominance Sunday at Hannibal AA.
The Rage (6-2-1), based out of Washington and Dutzow, swept their third consecutive double feature of the summer, besting Hannibal 7-3 and 12-7.
“We played well in Hannibal,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “They have a pretty solid club and a nice facility. This was our first time playing up there. It was a beautiful place to play and we had a fun time playing them.”
Hannibal returns the favor Sunday, visiting the Rage for a doubleheader at Dutzow Ballpark.
“Hopefully, we can play as well then,” Kampschroeder said.
First Game
Four runs in the top of the first inning staked the Rage to an early lead. The team added one run in both the second and third innings and then a final run in the fifth.
Hannibal scored once in the bottom of the third and twice in the fifth. The game concluded after five innings.
Ryan Kampschroeder recorded the win. In 4.2 innings, he allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five.
“Ryan went out and played a great first game,” Kampschroeder said. “He kept them at bay and we got the defense when we needed it.”
Brady Hanneken continued his closer role, taking the mound to record the final out via strikeout.
The Rage and Hannibal each put together seven hits.
Abe Fischer doubled and singled with an RBI.
Kampschroeder doubled and singled.
Will Lingle doubled with a run scored and an RBI.
Jack Schantz singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
Hanneken singled and drove in a run.
Schantz scored two runs. Landon Valley, Logan Monzyk, Conner Skornia and Charlie Roth all scored once.
Schantz stole two bases. Monzyk, Roth, Valley and Hanneken all stole once.
Roth, Valley, Schantz, Fischer, Skornia and Drew Jasper reached on walks.
Second Game
In the rematch, the Rage outhit Hannibal, 11-10.
Both teams rallied for four runs apiece in the first inning. Hannibal went ahead, 5-4, with one run in the top of the second.
The Rage mashed their way to four more runs in the third inning and another four runs in the fifth, taking a commanding 12-5 advantage.
Hannibal notched a final two runs in the fifth.
“We struggled a little bit starting off in the second game,” Kampschroeder said. “We brought in a second pitcher and he shut them down. We just played good, clean baseball.”
Seth Roewe started on the mound for the Rage. In one inning, he allowed four runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Valley tossed 3.2 innings and surrendered three runs on six hits and four walks, striking out two.
Schantz recorded the final four outs without giving up a run. He allowed two hits and struck out two.
Fischer had three hits, all singles.
Schantz doubled twice. Valley and Lingle each doubled and singled.
Roewe and Roth both singled.
Valley and Roth each scored three runs. Lingle scored twice. Schantz, Fischer, Roewe and Jasper all scored a run.
Schantz drove in five runs. Fischer was credited with four RBIs.
Valley, Lingle and Kampschroeder each drove in a run.
Roewe and Schantz each stole a base.
The team will host Pacific for a doubleheader Thursday at 6 p.m.