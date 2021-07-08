Wood bats were all the rage in Elsberry this weekend.
The Midwest Rage competed in the annual event, picking up a semifinal win against the NEMO Sixers Sunday, 3-1, before ultimately placing second.
The Rage scored all three runs in the top of the third inning. The Sixers got one run across in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryan Kampschroeder pitched all seven innings for the Rage, striking out two and allowing the one run on five hits and two walks.
Seth Roewe, Will Lingle, Abe Fischer and Connor Skornia all doubled for the Rage.
Jack Schantz, Logan Monzyk, Brady Hanneken and Kampschroeder each singled.
Monzyk, Hanneken and Lingle were each credited with a run batted in.
Skornia, Schantz and Fischer scored the three runs.
Roewe, Schantz and Drew Jasper each drew a walk.
The Rage advanced to play Rock Memorial Post 283 Seniors in the finals, falling 8-1. In pool play Friday, the Rage defeated Hannibal Post 55 - Hampton, 6-0, and Sullivan Post 18, 11-4. Post 283 also gave the Rage its only other loss of the tournament Saturday, 6-4, in pool play.
The Sixers rebounded Sunday with a 3-0 victory against Elsberry Post 226 in the third-place game.
The Rage’s final game of the original schedule took place Tuesday in Ellisville against the Eureka Post 177 Juniors.
That game was played after The Missourian’s print deadline.