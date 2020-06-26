Father’s Day was double the fun for the Midwest Rage.
The Rage (9-4-1) swept a pair of AA squads in Dutzow Sunday, starting with a 4-3 victory against Hannibal (8-6) and following up with an 11-8 win against Ballwin.
Hannibal additionally defeated Ballwin during the three-team round robin, 10-2. That game was sandwiched between the two Rage games.
Against Ballwin, the Rage came back from a five-run deficit in the final two innings to win by three.
“It was good to see the guys rally back,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “That ended up being one of the better wins of the year. It just goes to show that these guys aren’t going to stop fighting and aren’t afraid to keep at it.”
Hannibal
The Rage held off a late comeback bid from Hannibal in the first game of the event.
Hannibal, the home team on the scoreboard despite playing on the Rage’s home field, scored first with one run in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rage evened the score with one run in the second and then pulled ahead with three more runs in the fourth.
Hannibal pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded the tying run on first.
Abe Fischer tossed a complete game to earn the win. In seven innings, he allowed just one earned run on two hits and a walk, striking out 13.
“It was really a pitcher’s dual,” Kampschroeder said. “(Fischer’s) a beast.”
The duo of Keaton Pantaleo and Spencer Whetstone threw for Hannibal. Braxton Jarman had the two Hannibal hits and scored a run.
Pantaleo was charged with four runs, three earned, over four innings, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Whetstone did not allow a run in three innings. He surrendered two hits and struck out one.
Fischer had two of the Rage’s seven hits. He doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Seth Roewe and Connor Skornia both doubled.
Landon Valley, Jack Schantz and Drew Jasper all singled.
Valley, Schantz, Will Lingle and Roewe all scored a run.
Skornia and Lingle each picked up a run batted in.
Lingle and Jasper both stole a base.
Ballwin
The lead changed hands a couple of times in the final innings, but a pair of four-run rallies led to the win for the Rage.
With the Rage playing as the home team this round, both teams opened with one run in the first inning.
In the third inning, the Rage pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom half.
Ballwin trimmed the lead to 3-2 with one run in the top of the fourth and then broke loose for six runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.
The Rage gained four runs in the fifth inning and another four in the sixth before shutting out Ballwin in the top of the seventh to close out the win.
Schantz was the winning pitcher. He recorded the final six outs for the Rage without allowing a hit. Schantz issued just one walk and struck out three.
Schantz played the majority of the game at shortstop. He ended Ballwin’s turn at the plate in the fourth inning with a diving stop deep in the back of the infield and then made the throw from a seated position to get the runner out at first by a full step.
“That was a SportCenter highlight reel play,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “It’s plays like that which really keep the guys’ spirits up. (Schantz) is always solid. He’s a very solid defender. He’s not the strongest pitcher, but he’s always clutch when he comes in. He throws strikes and keeps batters off balanace with his offspeed pitches.”
Schantz ended the game by picking off a runner on second base.
Ryan Kampschroeder started the game on the mound. In 4.1 innings pitched, he allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Brady Hanneken pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with two strikeouts.
The Rage had 11 hits, including two apiece from Valley, Fischer and Kampschroeder.
Valley doubled and singled, stole two bases, scored four runs and drove in one.
Fischer led the team with five runs batted in. He collected two singles, both of which drove in two runs during the two four-run rallies. Fischer’s other RBI came on a sacrifice fly.
“That’s where we’ve been struggling most of the year was getting the timely hits to bring around the guys that got on,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “Now we’re starting to see guys get those timely hits to get those runs.”
In addition to pitching the entire first game with Hannibal, Fischer caught the full seven innings in the day’s second game against Ballwin.
“He’s one of those kids that we try not to pitch and catch him on the same day, but he and (Schantz) are both pitchers and catchers and our third catcher is in his first year of catching,” Doug Kampschroeder said.
Kampschroeder singled twice with one run scored.
Schantz doubled, scored twice and recorded two RBIs.
Roewe, Hanneken, Skornia and Roth each added a single.
Jasper scored two runs. Lingle and Roth both scored once.
Jasper was hit by a pitch.
Logan Monzyk, Hanneken and Skornia each stole a base.
The Rage hosted Manchester for a doubleheader Tuesday and next play at St. Peters Thursday at 6 p.m.