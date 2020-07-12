One game was decided early and the other went down to the wire.
The Midwest Rage (18-5-1) split Tuesday at Dutzow Ballpark with Kirkwood AA, winning the first game, 15-5, and falling in the rematch, 7-6.
“The first game we pretty much tore it up,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “We had a great game that time. They came out the second game and played a lot tougher. They threw a better pitcher in the second game. We got some good hits off of him, but couldn’t string anything together.”
First Game
The Rage got the most out of the middle innings, scoring six times in the third inning and six more times in the fourth. The team also gained two runs in the first inning and one in the fifth.
The game concluded after just five innings. Kirkwood scored twice in the second inning and three times in the third.
Seth Roewe started on the mound. In 2.2 innings, he allowed five runs, three earned, on three hits and four walks, striking out two.
Brady Hanneken completed the game and earned the win with 2.1 shutout innings. Hanneken allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Will Lingle and Drew Jasper led the Rage with two hits apiece.
Lingle doubled and singled with a run scored and two runs batted in.
Jasper singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Ryan Kampschroeder doubled, scored and drove in three.
Landon Valley, Jack Schantz and Roewe each singled.
Logan Monzyk scored three times. Valley, Schantz and Connor Skornia each scored twice. Roewe and Charlie Roth both scored once.
Roewe drove in two runs. Valley and Schantz collected one RBI apiece.
Monzyk walked three times. Lingle drew two walks. Valley, Schantz and Skornia each walked once.
Schantz was hit by a pitch twice and Skornia once.
Valley stole three bases. Monzyk swiped two. Roewe and Lingle both stole one.
Second Game
The rematch saw a flurry of scoring late and ended after six innings due to time restrictions.
After three scoreless innings, both teams pushed across two runs in the fourth.
Kirkwood took the lead with a five-run fifth inning. The Rage responded with four runs in the top of the sixth, falling one run short.
Valley threw the first 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and seven walks. He recorded eight strikeouts.
“Both of our starters had good games,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “The ball-strike ration wasn’t as high as I’d like to see it, but they worked their way out of a few jams.”
Schantz recorded one out and allowed five runs on three hits and a walk.
Hanneken got the final out and allowed one hit.
Valley and Hanneken each had a multi-hit game.
Valley doubled and singled. Hanneken singled twice with one RBI.
Roth had the big hit, a home run. He added a sacrifice fly and finished with three RBIs.
Roewe doubled and scored.
Lingle, Jasper, Roth and Skornia each singled.
Jasper scored two runs. Monzyk, Roth and Skornia scored once.
Monzyk walked twice and Hanneken once.
Schantz and Skornia were hit by pitches.
Monzyk, Roth, Valley, Schantz and Skornia each stole a base.