The Midwest Rage punched their ticket to bracket play at the Elsberry Wood Bat Tournament with a 2-1 record in pool play Friday and Saturday.
The Rage defeated Hannibal Post 55 - Hampton, 6-0, and the Sullivan Post 18 Seniors, 11-4, in Friday’s games. Eventual tournament champion Rock Memorial Post 283 gave the Rage its only pool play loss Saturday, 6-4.
Sunday, the Rage defeated the NEMO Sixers, 3-1, and lost a rematch to Post 283 in the championship game, 8-1. Readers can follow the semifinal and final games elsewhere in this section.
Hannibal
The Rage blanked Hannibal and posted two runs in the top of the second inning, two in the third and two in the seventh.
Abe Fischer was the winning pitcher.
Isaac Vedder led the offense with two hits, both singles. He scored three runs, stole a base and picked up one RBI.
Logan Monzyk doubled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Ryan Kampschroeder singled, stole a base and drove in three runs.
Brady Hanneken singled, stole a base and scored.
Fischer scored a run.
Will Lingle walked and stole two bases.
Seth Roewe reached on a walk.
Sullivan
Taking command early, the Rage scored five runs in the first inning and five in the second to take a 10-1 lead. Sullivan scored once in the bottom of the first.
The Rage picked up another run in the third before Sullivan pushed across three runs in the home half. The game concluded in the middle of the fourth inning.
Jack Schantz allowed one unearned run in two innings pitched, striking out two and allowing three hits and no walks.
Vedder pitched the next 0.1 of an inning and allowed three runs on three walks with one strikeout.
Drew Jasper tossed 0.1 of an inning, striking out one and walking three.
Hanneken came in to get the final out, a strikeout.
Leadoff man Connor Skornia singled twice, scored twice, stole a base and drove in a run to pace the Rage offense.
Monzyk doubled, walked and drove in three runs.
Jasper doubled and scored.
Hanneken singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Vedder singled, drove in two runs and scored.
Fischer walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Schantz walked three times and scored twice.
Kampschroeder drew a walk and drove in a run.
Roewe walked and scored.
Lingle drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Rock Memorial
In the first meeting with Rock Memorial, Post 283 took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
The Rage came back with two runs in the top of the third.
Post 283 scored two more in the bottom of the fourth, and the Rage scored twice in the top of the fifth. The game concluded after five innings.
Hanneken tossed all four innings for the Rage, fanning six. He allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits and six walks.
The Rage picked up four hits, all singles from Skornia, Monzyk, Hanneken and Lingle.
Skornia, Schantz, Lingle and Charlie Roth each scored a run.
Skornia ended with two runs batted in. Monzyk and Hanneken both drove in one.
Skornia stole two bases.
Landon Valley, Lingle and Skornia were hit by pitches.
Monzyk and Schantz both walked twice. Roth, Hanneken and Fischer each drew a walk.
Following the tournament, the last game remaining on the Rage’s original schedule was a Tuesday night contest at Ellisville against the Eureka Post 177 Juniors.