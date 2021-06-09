The Midwest Rage took second place Saturday and Sunday in the 17U/18U division at the Greater Midwest Baseball Bucket Bash division in Ellisville.
The Rage played two different iterations of the St. Charles Capitals, finishing with an 0-2 mark in pool play Saturday after a 4-2 game against the Capitals - Muehlenbrock squad and an 8-7 score against the Capitals - Nevins team.
In Sunday’s semifinals, the Rage gained a measure of revenge with a 10-0 victory over the Nevins squad.
The championship contest saw Muehlenbrock’s Capitals team come away with a 9-5 win.
“Saturday’s games were kind of pitcher by committee, because we still have two starters out,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “It was just four good games where we battled.”
Championship
The lead changed hands twice in the sixth inning. The Muehlenbrock Capitals tallied one run in the first, one in the second and one in the fourth to build a 3-0 advantage.
The Rage came back with one run in the top of the fifth inning and four in the sixth, but the Capitals tallied six more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ryan Kampschroeder’s two hits, a double and a single, led the Rage. He drove in two runs.
Charlie Roth doubled and drove in a run.
Brady Hanneken doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Connor Skornia, Will Lingle and Logan Monzyk each singled and scored.
Jack Schantz singled.
Abe Fischer walked, stole a base and scored.
Hanneken started on the mound, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings pitched. He struck out three and surrendered four hits and two walks.
Kampschroeder then pitched 2.2 innings in relief, striking out three. He allowed six runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks.
Semifinal
Abe Fischer blanked the Nevins Capitals over six innings in the semifinal round, striking out six and allowing just two hits and two walks.
The Rage offense provided two runs in the top of the second, four in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Kampschroeder again led in hits with three. He doubled, singled twice and scored twice.
Monzyk tripled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Hanneken tripled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Roth doubled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Skornia singled twice, walked, drove in a run and scored.
Schantz singled, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Drew Jasper singled.
Fischer collected an RBI.
Seth Roewe walked twice and scored twice.
Lingle reached on a walk.
First pool game
The Rage scored once in the first inning and once in the fourth.
The Nevins Capitals tied the game with one run in the top of the second inning and took the lead with two runs in the third before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Schantz pitched two innings for the Rage, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two.
Kampschroeder took the hill for two innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks, striking out one.
Jasper pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks.
Fischer had two of the four Rage hits in the game, a double and a single.
Lingle singled and drove in a run.
Landon Valley singled.
Roth walked three times and scored.
Skornia walked and scored.
Kampschroeder drew a walk.
Second pool game
The Rage and Muehlenbrock Capitals exchanged two runs in the first inning, but the Capitals pulled ahead with three runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
The Rage tallied five runs in the bottom of the fifth but fell just short of completing a comeback.
Hanneken singled twice and drove in two runs.
Fischer doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Lingle, Jasper and Monzyk each singled.
Roth scored twice. Valley, Roewe and Monzyk each scored once.
Roth walked twice, stole a base and drove in a run.
Kampschroeder drew one walk.
Lingle pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit and four walks.
Roewe tossed 1.2 innings and surrendered four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Roth fired two shutout innings, striking out three and allowing two hits.
The Rage play again Wednesday against the Manchester Post 208 Juniors at Pond Athletic Complex in a 5:45 p.m. doubleheader.