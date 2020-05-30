The Gamers 2 needed an extra inning to clinch their spot in bracket play at the Washington Memorial Weekend AA Tournament last Saturday.
The Midwest Rage (0-2), based out of Washington, fell to the Gamers 2 (2-0) in a tightly contested pitcher’s duel, 2-1, in the tournament’s second round of pool play.
The Gamers 2 went up 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Rage tied things up in the bottom of the sixth. A final run in the top of the eighth gave the victory to the Gamers 2.
Abe Fischer threw seven innings for the Rage and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks. He recorded seven strikeouts.
“He threw 103 pitches,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “He’s been working out all along and he wanted the ball. He kept telling me, ‘I want this game coach.’ That was an absolute gem he threw.”
Seth Roewe recorded the final three outs for the Rage, issuing one walk and striking out one.
The Rage collected five hits, led by two Jack Schantz singles. Ryan Kampschroeder, Fischer and Conner Skornia had the other three hits.
Fischer drove in Will Lingel for the Rage’s only run.
Landon Valley walked twice. Roewe, Ryan Kampschroeder, Brady Hanneken, Lingle, Fischer and Skornia all walked once.
The Rage next play Sunday, June 7, in a doubleheader at Elsberry with a 1 p.m. start time.