It was one game but two distinct phases.
The Midwest Rage defeated the Washington Post 218 Seniors (1-1) Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 7-5, but it was a wild finish.
The first seven innings were dominated by pitching and defense. The Rage scored twice in the top of the first, and Washington cut the lead in half in the bottom of that inning. That’s how things stood until the sixth.
Washington, which had multiple chances to score but didn’t, finally tied it in the bottom of the sixth.
However, when neither side scored in the seventh, the game went to one inning of international tiebreaker play. Each team started the inning with a runner on second and nobody out.
That did it.
The Rage pushed five runs across the plate. Washington scored three times and was threatening for more when the final out was recorded.
“(It) was a good win for our team,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “Most of my guys didn’t see a lot of varsity playing time over the high school baseball season, so this weekend was really kind of the first chance they have had to get some game experience in. We have played together for several years, and it shows with how they came in and jelled as a team very quickly. As you know, that is really important to be able to compete against good teams like the Washington Legion always has. I thought we played a really solid game last night.”
Washington Manager Kent Getsee said it was a good chance to prepare for the upcoming Ninth District season.
“We were able to get some more work in with a nonleague opponent against the Rage, and we have some good things to pull away from our loss to them,” said Getsee. “We have to tip our caps to the Rage. They put the bat on the ball when they needed to and did a good job in the international tiebreaker to pull out the victory.”
The Rage outhit Washington in the game, 10-5. Each side made two errors.
Abraham Fischer, a homeschool All-American with the St. Louis Patriots, pitched the first 7.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, four walks and four hit batters. He struck out four.
“Abe did a fantastic job pitching,” Kampschroeder said. “He really mixed it up and kept us in the game.”
Fischer had to exit the game after reaching the pitch limit.
“It’s not often you face a guy this early who can hang in there for 108 pitches, but their guy did and kept us off balance,” Getsee said.
Drew Jasper pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, earning a save. He allowed one hit.
“Drew Jasper came into the game in a really tough spot with bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth after Abe reached the pitch count limit,” Kampschroeder said. “Drew made it seem like he’d been there 100 times although he hasn’t pitched in a game in almost a year, but he was about the only player we had left that was eligible. Talk about stepping up when your team needs you the most and getting the job done.”
For Post 218, Getsee used four hurlers.
Blake Whitlock tossed the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Ethan Etter pitched three scoreless frames, allowing one hit.
Calvin Straatmann took the loss. Over 1.1 innings, he allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Logan Dieckman finished the game, getting the final two outs on five pitches.
“We have some guys who haven’t pitched in quite a while that needed some hill time, and they did get that,” Getsee said. “Blake Whitlock, Ethan Etter, Calvin Straatmann and Logan Dieckman all had opportunities and did very well for their first outings at the AAA level.”
Offensively, Isaac Vedder, Fischer, Brady Hanneken and Jack Schantz each had two hits. Connor Skornia and Ryan Kampschroeder had one hit apiece.
Jasper drew the lone walk. Charlie Roth and Will Lingle were hit by pitches.
Roth scored three runs. Vedder crossed the plate twice. Lingle and Hanneken scored once.
Kampschroeder posted two RBIs. Vedder, Schantz and Jasper drove in one run apiece.
“Ryan Kampschroeder got that timely hit when we needed it and drove in two runs,” Doug Kampschroeder said. “After that, Washington did a pretty good job of shutting us down when we had a few other chances. Luckily we were able to hold a good Washington team at bay for most of the game, and we stayed after it. It was really nice to see the bats come alive in the eighth when it was crunch time. Several of the boys had good, timely hits that created the five runs. That’s the focus and determination that every coach loves to see from his players.”
Washington’s hits were singles by Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Louis Paule, Gavin Matchell and Straatmann.
Whitlock walked twice. Louis Paule and Jarett Hamlett each walked once.
Eckhoff, Hamlett, Sam Paule and Louis Paule were hit by pitches.
Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Turilli stole bases.
Matchell and Cody Vondera put down sacrifice bunts.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Matchell scored runs. Eckhoff, Matchell and Straatmann recorded RBIs.
“Offensively, we just could not come up with the timely hit,” Getsee said. “We stranded eight and only came up with five scattered hits. We were able to do the things with the bat we like to do and get runners in scoring position but just didn’t get them across the plate. The Rage made solid plays behind their guys, and that is what the game is about.”
“We’ll take the loss as part of our learning curve into the season and use it for good.”