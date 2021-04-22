The Indians staked starting pitcher Gavin Racer to a big lead Monday.
Racer responded by allowing just one hit in an 11-1 home win for Pacific (4-7, 1-2) against Sullivan (2-8, 1-3).
In five innings pitched, Racer struck out nine Eagles batters. He allowed five walks and just one hit — a Jacob Brooks home run in the third inning.
The game ended after five innings. Pacific scored two runs in the second inning, five in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Racer helped his own cause at the plate, going 3-4 with a double and two runs batted in.
Ethan Simpson tripled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Matt Reincke doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Carter Myers, Sam Knotts, Jayden Mach and Weston Kulick each added a single.
Jack Meyer and Ayden Biedenstein both scored twice.
Andrew Payne, Stephen Loeffel, Kulick and Mach each scored a run.
Knotts, Loeffel and Meyer all picked up an RBI.
Meyer drew two walks. Payne and Loeffel both walked once.
Myers and Kulick were hit by pitches.
Pacific traveled to De Soto Tuesday. The Indians next play Thursday at Owensville starting at 4:30 p.m.