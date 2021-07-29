Race Across America 2021 officially has come to an end.
All riders and teams have checked in, and the finish line has been put away for another year.
The cross country bicycling race, which returned after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had some unusual results.
Leah Goldstein became the first female to finish first in the solo race. She won the Solo Female 50-59 Division and was the first rider to cross the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland, June 26. She made the trek in 11 days, three hours and three minutes.
Only three riders among the 12 solo entries reached the finish this year. The other two were Erik Newsholme in the Solo Male 50-59 Division, who finished in 11 days, 20 hours and 28 minutes; and Michael Davies-Hughes in the Solo Male 50-59 Division, who completed the race in 11 days, 22 hours and 16 minutes.
There were only two entries in the Solo Male Under 50 Division and no finishers. COVID-19 protocols kept many of the normal foreign riders from being able to compete this year. Neither rider entered made it to Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles in Washington.
Neither entrant in the Solo Male 60-69 reached Washington, either.
Only three riders who reached Washington failed to finish.
Mark Pattinson was the first male rider to reach Washington, just 16 minutes after Goldstein Tuesday, June 22. He actually passed her during that night.
However, a nagging knee injury forced Pattinson to withdraw after Time Station 54 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
It was the second time he had to leave the course. He had been hospitalized for dehydration earlier in the race.
Jim Trout, another Solo Male 50-59 Division entrant, left the race after Time Station 41 in Oxford, Ohio. Trout had water retention issues, which had been plaguing him for some time.
Trout had the second part of his red, white and blue hair cut off in Washington.
The only other female in the race, Dorina Vaccaroni, last reached Time Station 50 at Rouzerville, Pennsylvania, but missed the time cutoff.
As expected, the teams passed up the solo riders. Teams left Oceanside, California, four days after the solo riders and tore up the course to move past the solo field past Washington.
The first 12 entries across the line were teams.
The first to reach the finish was ZOE International. The Eight-Person Open Division entry covered the course in six days and 27 minutes.
Arriving just over four hours later was Team Oceanside in six days, four hours and 49 minutes.
Team Thin Energy, of the Four-Person Male Under 50 category, was the third team across the line in six days, five hours and 41 minutes.
Two Eight-Person Open Division teams, RAAM21 Race and Team Skipper, rounded out the top five.
By divisions, the team winners were:
• Two-Person Male Under 50 — Twisted Cycling in eight days, 14 hours and four minutes.
• Four-Person Female Under 50 — Celebration Brazilian Team in seven days, five hours and 33 minutes.
• Four-Person Male Under 50 — Team Thin Energy in six days, five hours and 41 minutes.
• Four-Person Male 60-69 — Mountain Goats in seven days, five hours and 59 minutes.
• Four-Person Mixed Under 50 — Athletes Unlimited in six days, 13 hours and 33 minutes.
• Four-Person Mixed 50-59 — Team enso Cycling in six days, 20 hours and 31 minutes.
• Four-Person Mixed 60-69 — The Opportunists in six days, 13 hours and 46 minutes.
• Eight Person Open — ZOE International in six days and 27 minutes.
The lone Four-Person Male 75-Over team, NOMI, dropped out after Time Station No. 5.
For complete results, please see www.raamrace.org/results.