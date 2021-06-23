They’re almost here.
The first Race Across America competitors are expected to reach Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles in Washington late Tuesday.
The annual cross-country bicycle race started last week in Oceanside, California, and competitors are racing to Annapolis, Maryland.
Leah Goldstein, the overall leader, is expected to reach Washington Tuesday night after 9 p.m.
Goldstein also leads the Solo Female 50-59 Division. She has a five-station lead over Dorina Vaccaroni in her division.
The next arrival, Mark Pattinson, is expected in the early hours Wednesday morning. Pattinson leads the Solo Male 50-59 Division and overcame hospitalization early in the event to claim the lead. He’s two time stations in front of Erik Newsholme.
It’s been an odd year in Race Across America. Normally, the Solo Male Under 50 Division has been the dominant one. However, with several top racers not able to compete due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, only one of the two entrants remains.
Teams departed Oceanside, California, Saturday. Some are starting to catch up and pass the solo riders. There are seven eight-person teams, and those are expected to arrive in the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday.
As of Tuesday morning, ZOE International was leading the way.
The final riders and teams are expected to be through Washington by the middle of Friday.
Updated standings can be found at www.raamrace.org/results. This also has a drop-down menu for expected time station arrivals, although the times appear to be listed according to EDT.
To follow the progress of riders through their GPS locators, see www.raamrace.org/live-tracking.