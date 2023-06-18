Race Across America solo riders and support teams could reach this area by the end of Monday.
The solo start was Tuesday and riders had reached the middle of Colorado by Friday morning.
As of 7 a.m. CDT, the solo leader was Isa Pulver (female 50-59) who last checked in at Time Station 16 at Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Yusuke Ochaiai was over 22 miles behind with Marek Rupinski and Kabir Rachure closing in on Pagosa Springs.
It appears that Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) is being used.
Time Station 34, located at Bedford Center’s Revolution Cycles, is being manned in anticipation.
The team start in Oceanside, California, is Saturday.
For 20 years, the event has come through this area. Since 2009, the event has used Revolution Cycles as a time station.
Riders and their support teams will enter the area from Highway 94, coming east from Jefferson City. The route moves south across the Missouri River and turns left on Highway 100. It goes from there to Washington. After Time Station 34, the route goes east on 100, north on Highway 47, east at Dutzow on Highway 94 and stays straight on Highway TT.
Riders turn left on Highway T and then right on Highway D to New Melle.
Drivers are asked to be vigilant and respectful of the riders and their teams and expect traffic slowdowns along the route.
Riders are supposed to be accompanied by at least one support vehicle.
Unlike stage races, riders and their teams can come through at any hour of the day.
The team entries, which range from two to eight, will come through much quicker.
Please see the event’s website, https://www.raamrace.org for update live tracking under the race coverage tab.
