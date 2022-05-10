Why change a good thing?
Race Across America will be returning to this area in June.
This is the 19th year the route is coming through the area and 13th year that it is scheduled to come down Highway 100.
The coast-to-coast bicycling event started using a route through the area in 2003 and ran through Marthasville from 2003 to 2008.
In 2009, Time Station 34 was established at Revolution Cycles at Bedford Center in Washington.
The Revolution Cycles time station has developed a reputation of being a place where riders and their support teams can cool off as well as get their equipment repaired.
The race was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Solo riders are expected to leave Oceanside, California, on the way to Annapolis, Maryland, Tuesday, June 14.
Teams will start Saturday, June 18.
Leah Goldstein, the first female to win overall top-finisher honors, will not be coming through the area this year. She’s opted for the shorter Race Across the West.
At this time, there are 35 solo and 32 team entries for the 2022 race.
This year’s route is the same as the route from years past.
Teams enter this area by Highway 94 east from Jefferson City to Highway 19 north of Hermann. Between Rhineland and Hermann, the course surpasses the total distance of the 2021 La Vuelta a España.
Riders turn south, cross the Missouri River, then turn east on Highway 100, going through New Haven before reaching Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles.
From the time station, the teams continue east on Highway 100, turning left on Highway 47 and riding across the Missouri River bridge. From there, the teams continue to Highway 94, turning right and going through Dutzow. Teams continue on Highway TT to Highway T, turning left. The teams continue to the intersection with Highway D at Cappeln and transit east past New Melle. The teams no longer will turn left on Highway Z, but will stay eastbound on Highway D, turning left on Hopewell Road and transitioning local roads all the way to O’Fallon.
Between O’Fallon and West Alton, the race becomes longer than both the 2022 Il Giro d’Italia and the 2022 Le Tour de France.
In recent years, the route has been detoured to U.S. 50 between Jefferson City and Union and Highway 47 from Union to Washington due to flooding and construction along Highway 94.
For those not familiar with RAAM, it does not run like the Tour de France or the former Tour of Missouri. You’re not going to see a large number of riders charging through this area at one time. Riders leave Oceanside and roll at their own pace along the route. That means you could run across riders and their support teams at any time of the day or night.
Motorists using the event routes are asked to be considerate to riders and teams and expect delays along the route.
Updated information, including expected arrival times and live tracking, can be found at https://www.raamrace.org/.
Teams have been advised to be alert through the area. In the guidebook for Missouri, the RAAM instructions include this passage: “... the local folks seem determined to get where they’re going without delay. Don’t allow your racer to impede other traffic.
“Not only is it dangerous but it’s also against RAAM rules. Look out for yourself and your racer’s safety as if someone’s life hangs in the balance.”
For the area between Washington and West Alton, the following is in the guidebook: “This section goes around the St. Louis metropolitan area and through several suburban residential communities. During morning and evening commuter rush hours there may be inattentive drivers making their best time on roads they’ve come to expect to be free of slow moving vehicles. Be careful out there!”