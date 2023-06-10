For two decades, Race Across America has been a summer staple in this area.
Solo riders and support personnel will leave Oceanside, California, Tuesday, June 13.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For two decades, Race Across America has been a summer staple in this area.
Solo riders and support personnel will leave Oceanside, California, Tuesday, June 13.
Teams and their support personnel will depart Saturday, June 17.
The annual coast-to-coast bicycle race returns along the same course it’s used through this area for the last 14 years.
The course will bring riders into the area east from Jefferson City along Highway 94 to Highway 19 south to Hermann and Highway 100 east to Time Station 34 in Washington.
The course then takes it east to Highway 47, north to Highway 94, east and north along Highway TT to Highway T and Highway D.
After the teams go through New Melle, the course will follow a newer route and will not go up Highway Z to Wentzville. Instead, it will cut across and join the Interstate 70 corridor in the O’Fallon area.
The full course can be found on the Race Across America site.
Time Station 34 remains Revolution Cycles in Washington’s Bedford Center.
Race Across America first came through this area in 2003, using Marthasville as a time station. It used that route along Highway 94 until 2008, when it moved south of the Missouri River.
In 2009, Time Station 34 was established at Revolution Cycles at Bedford Center in Washington.
The race was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Revolution Cycles time station has developed a reputation of being a place where riders and their support teams can cool off as well as get their equipment repaired.
For those not familiar with RAAM, it does not run like the Tour de France, the former Tour of Missouri, or any other stage races.
You’re not going to see a large number of riders charging through this area at one time, similar to stage events held in the old Tour of Missouri.
Riders leave Oceanside and roll at their own pace along the route to Annapolis, Maryland. That means you could run across riders and their support teams at any time of the day or night.
Motorists using the event routes are asked to be considerate to riders and teams and expect delays along the route.
Updated information, including expected arrival times and live tracking, can be found at https://www.raamrace.org/.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.