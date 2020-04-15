Since 2003, Race Across America has overcome floods, road construction and other inconveniences to traverse through this area.
However, the cross-country event finally has found its nemesis — COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 event has been called off. It was scheduled for June, running from Oceanside, Calif., to Annapolis, Md.
Solo riders and support teams were supposed to leave June 16 with the team entries and support units following June 20.
Organizers made the decision April 3 on its Facebook page.
An article on www.velonews.com written by longtime event publicist Vic Armijo April 4 confirmed that information.
Armijo shared a note from the organizers:
“There is only one rational decision that is consistent with the facts, the science, the public health realities, and our overarching (sic.) desire to keep the ‘family’ safe. The 2020 Race Across America and Race Across the West must be canceled.”
The Race Across America official site has not been updated with that information.
Organizers are planning a virtual Race Across America ride June 16. Information is on the Race Across America Facebook Page (April 5 post).
Revolution Cycles at Bedford Station in Washington had been scheduled to serve at Time Station 34 once again this year.
Revolution Cycles has served as a time station since Race Across America modified its route to the south side of the Missouri River between Hermann and Washington.
The race first came to this area in 2003, with its time station at various places in the Marthasville area.
In recent years, the race’s route has been adjusted due to road construction or closures due to flooding. Last year, the route was switched to Highway 50 from Jefferson City to Union an then Highway 47 up to the time station.
The next Race Across America now is scheduled to start June 15 and June 19, 2021.