It’s coming back.
After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Race Across America will be returning to this area in June.
This is the 18th year the route is coming through the area and 12th year that it is scheduled to come down Highway 100.
The coast-to-coast bicycling event started using a route through the area in 2003 and ran through Marthasville from 2003 to 2008.
In 2009, Time Station 34 was established at Revolution Cycles at Bedford Center in Washington.
A total of 12 solo racers and their support teams left Oceanside, California, Tuesday. This year’s team start is Saturday. The race concludes in Annapolis, Maryland. Teams consist of between two and eight riders with one on the road at all times.
As of Friday morning, Henrik Dam Hansen was leading the race and was his most recent time station was Kayenta, Arizona.
Solo riders are anticipated to start arriving at Time Station 34 Tuesday in the middle of the day.
This year’s route is the same as the normal route from years past.
Teams enter this area by Highway 94 east from Jefferson City to Highway 19 north of Hermann. Riders turn south, cross the Missouri River, then turn east on Highway 100, going through New Haven before reaching Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles.
From the time station, the teams continue east on Highway 100, turning left on Highway 47 and riding across the Missouri River bridge. From there, the teams continue to Highway 94, turning right and going through Dutzow. Teams continue on Highway TT to Highway T, turning left. The teams continue to the intersection with Highway D at Cappeln and transit east past New Melle. The teams no longer will turn left on Highway Z, but will stay eastbound on Highway D, turning left on Hopewell Road and transitioning local roads all the way to O’Fallon.
In recent years, the route has been detoured to U.S. 50 between Jefferson City and Union and Highway 47 from Union to Washington due to flooding and construction along Highway 94.
For those not familiar with RAAM, it does not run like the Tour de France or the former Tour of Missouri. You’re not going to see a large number of riders charging through this area at one time. Riders leave Oceanside and roll at their own pace along the route. That means you could run across riders and their support teams at any time of the day or night.
Motorists using the event routes are asked to be considerate to riders and teams and expect delays along the route.
Updated information, including expected arrival times and live tracking, can be found at raceacrossamerica.org.
Teams have been advised to be alert through the area. In the guidebook for Missouri, the RAAM instructions include this passage: “... the local folks seem determined to get where they’re going without delay. Don’t allow your racer to impede other traffic.
“Not only is it dangerous but it’s also against RAAM rules. Look out for yourself and your racer’s safety as if someone’s life hangs in the balance.”
For the area between Washington and West Alton, the following is in the guidebook: “This section goes around the St. Louis metropolitan area and through several suburban residential communities. During morning and evening commuter rush hours there may be inattentive drivers making their best time on roads they’ve come to expect to be free of slow moving vehicles. Be careful out there!”