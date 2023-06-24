The canopies have been taken down. The pool has been drained.
The flags and cowbells have been stored for another year.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 1:45 pm
Race Across America has passed Time Station No. 34 for another year.
Revolution Cycles at Bedford Center saw cyclists from Isa Pulver through Thursday night.
Pulver arrived Monday at 9:50 a.m. CDT as the first to make it to Washington in the cross-country bicycle race.
Three other solo riders, Lionel Poggio, Marek Rupinski and Leah Goldstein, also reached Washington Monday.
There were 14 riders who reached Washington Tuesday.
Among the 11 Wednesday arrivals were the first teams, led by Team Viasat of the 8-Person Open Division. Solo riders departed Oceanside, California, Tuesday, June 13. The teams left Saturday, June 17. Team Viasat actually was the fastest to make it to Time Station 34, needing three days, 17 hours and 39 minutes to transit the course to Washington.
Thursday saw the final five teams and one solo rider. The last to move past Time Station was Pedro Morganti of the Solo Male 60-69 division. He was credited with a Thursday 9:02 p.m. arrival.
This year, the entry list consisted of 30 solo entries and 15 teams. Of that, 37 reached Washington.
Pulver reached the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland, Friday morning. Her posted time was nine days, 17 hours and 47 minutes. She is the second female to win the overall title in the last three years.
Team Viasat was the first team entry to complete the course late Friday morning.
Also at 8:30 a.m., Zoe International of the 8-Person Open Division also had passed Poggio (Solo Male 50-59) and Rupinski (Solo Male Under 50).
Goldstein (Solo Female 50-59), the 2021 overall winner, was sixth overall nearing Time Station 48 at Cumberland, Maryland.
To follow the race’s progress, please see http://trackleaders.com/raam23.
