Race Across America has ended for another year.
Time Station 34 at Washington’s Revolution Cycles has been closed down. The fans, pool, pom pons and cowbells have gone back into storage for another year.
In total, 46 solo entries and teams, along with their support personnel, came through Washington with this year’s Race Across America.
First was Swiss rider Nicole Reist, who arrived Monday, June 20, at 8:15 p.m. (CDT). Times for this story will be Central Daylight time.
Eight more entries, including the first team, came past Washington Tuesday, June 21.
Wednesday, June 22, was the big day with 19 solo or team entries reaching Washington.
Thursday closed with the 15th team reaching Washington at midnight.
The final three team entries still in the race moved past Time Station 34 Friday. Cyclists Fighting Cancer, in the 4-Person Male 50-59 Division, moved past Washington at 7:01 a.m. Friday to end the procession past Revolution Cycles.
The first to reach the Annapolis, Maryland, finish line was Team BEMER in the 8-Person Open Division. That group concluded Thursday, June 23, at 3:27 p.m.
Team BEMER completed the race in five days, two hours and 47 minutes at an average speed of 24.74 mph.
Brasil Airrelex Team, of the 4-Person Male (Under 50) Division, was next, reaching the finish line Friday, June 24, at 3:21 p.m.
The first individual to reach the finish line was Allan Jefferson in the Solo Male (50-59) Division. He reached the finish like Friday, June 24, at 3:33 p.m.
Sveta Bozak won the Solo Male (Under 50) top spot, reaching the finish line at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.
Reist, the overall leader for over half of the race, saw her lead vanish in the final stages after reportedly suffering multiple falls in the Appalachians. She was third in the individual standings, winning the Solo Female (Under 50) Class by arriving Friday at 7:35 p.m.
Other solo division winners were:
• Dorina Vaccaroni won the Solo Female (50-59) Division, reaching the finish line Sunday at 11:20 p.m.
• None of the three entries in the Solo Male (60-69) Division reached the finish. Valerio Zamboni came the closest, bowing out after reaching Grafton, West Virginia.
In the solo classes, both the Solo Male (Under 50) and Solo Male (50-59) had six finishers. Jim Trout, who had part of his head shaved last year in Washington, was second in the 50-59 race.
There were only three teams which failed to finish. Team winners were:
• 2-Person Male (60-69) — Team Intelligent Cycling finished Sunday at 11:37 p.m.
• 2 Person Mixed (Under 50) — DVAG Goes RAAM reached the end Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
• 2-Person Mixed 50-59 — Dos Amigos ended Sunday at 10:09 p.m.
• 4-Person Female (50-59) — Love, Sweat & Gears concluded Saturday at 10:40 p.m.
• 4-Person Male (Under 50) Brasil Airrelax Team crossed the line Friday at 3:21 p.m., the first of four finishing teams.
• 4 Person Male (60-69) — Vencendo Desafios Team Brasil reached the end Sunday at 2:48 p.m.
• 4 Person Mixed (Under 50) — The only entry was 4Cyclists4Kids, which ended Monday at 12:06 a.m.
• 4-Person Mixed (50-59) — 4Children captured the three-team division title by reaching the finish Saturday at 3:06 p.m.
• 4-Person Mixed (60-69) — Team Steinberg Coaching of Germany concluded Saturday at 3:22 p.m.
• 4-Person Mixed (70-74) — Seniors Tom, Jim, Beau & Babe crossed the line Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
• 8-Person Open — Team BEMER led eight teams across the line, arriving Thursday, June 23, at 3:27 p.m.