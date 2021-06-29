It’s almost finished.
As of 8 a.m. Friday morning, all but one Race Across America team had passed through Time Station 34, located at Revolution Cycles in Washington’s Bedford Center.
The annual bicycle race runs between Oceanside, California, and Annapolis, Maryland. It has run through this area since 2003 and through Washington since 2009.
Revolution Cycles saw its first rider Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., when Leah Goldstein reached Time Station 34.
Mark Pattinson was next, reaching Washington at 7:52 p.m.
Pattinson, the Solo Male 50-59 leader at the time, passed Goldstein, the Solo Female 50-59 leader, during the night, and the two were contesting the overall solo lead until Pattinson dropped out Friday morning just past Chillicothe, Ohio.
A knee injury forced Pattinson to leave the event. It was his second health issue. Pattinson was hospitalized for dehydration early in the race but returned after receiving fluids.
That dropped the Solo Male 50-59 leadership to Erik Newsholme, who was the third rider to reach Washington. He passed through Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m.
Goldstein, again the solo overall leader, was just past Parkersburg, West Virginia, Friday morning at 8 a.m.
Several teams have passed Goldstein. The leading team Friday morning was ZOE International, which was approaching Time Station 49 at Hancock, Maryland.
Wednesday was the busiest day at Time Station 34 in Washington with 13 solo riders or teams passing the time station.
ZOE International, leading the Eight-Person Open Division, zoomed past Revolution Cycles Wednesday at 10:31 a.m.
Its closest rival in the Eight-Person Open Division, Team Oceanside, was an hour later at 11:33 a.m.
Jim Trout, a Solo Male 50-59 competitor, reached Washington at 1:11 p.m. to the delight of the local cheering section.
Trout has become a fan favorite along the route. He dyed his hair red, white and blue before the race. When he surpassed 1,000 miles, he had his son, Oscar, cut the white portion of his hair off.
Washington, just past the 2,000-mile mark, was the site of his next haircut. Oscar and Jim’s wife, Maryam, sheared the blue portion of his hair off as Jim sat under the tent at Revolution Cycles. That left just the red portion on top of his head in something of a mohawk.
The first Four-Person Male (Under 50) Division squad, Team Thin Energy, was four minutes behind Trout at 1:15 p.m.
While Trout was in Washington, the next rider in his division, Michael Davies-Hughes (Team Red Dragon) reached Washington at 1:50 p.m. Hughes ended up leaving Washington just before Trout.
Three more Eight-Person Open Division teams zipped through Washington.
RAAM21 Race made a rider exchange at 2:23 p.m.
Team Skipper did the same thing at 2:38 p.m.
Team One Mile rolled through at 5:01 p.m.
The day concluded with more four-person teams moving past Washington.
• E2 Endurance, a Four-Person Male (Under 50) Division team, got through town at 6:04 p.m.
• The Opportunists, in the Four-Person Mixed (60-69) Division, checked in at 6:56 p.m.
• Athletes Unlimited, the only Four-Person Mixed (Under 50) Division team, passed at 7:32 p.m.
• Team enso Cycling, the lone team in the Four-Person Mixed (50-59) Division, was the final Wednesday team, reaching Washington at 11:37 p.m. local time.
Thursday’s arrivals were:
• Celebration Brazilian Team, a Four-Person Female (Under 50) Division team, at 3:28 a.m.
• Mountain Goats, a Four-Person Male (60-69) Division program, at 4:04 a.m.
• Dorina Vaccaroni, the final solo rider (Female 50-59 Division) at 5:10 a.m.
• Team Suicide Prevention of the Eight-Person Open Division at 3:27 p.m.
• Twisted Cycling (Philippe May and Giovanni Prosperi) of the Two-Person Male (Under 50) Division at 10:46 p.m.
Friday’s first arrival was Cincinnati Bell: 6 Min Until Cutoff, of the Eight-Person Open Division, at 12:19 a.m.
That left just Team PossAbilities, of the Four-Person Male (Under 50) Division, to reach Washington. That team was halted in Jefferson City Friday morning, likely due to weather.
Division updates
With Pattinson’s withdrawal, only five solo riders remained. COVID-19 restrictions held the field to just 12 entries this year with many of the top riders not able to compete.
The entire Solo Male Under 50 Division was knocked out as both riders withdrew short of Washington. The two riders in the Solo Male 60-69 Division also left the event early.
Both Goldstein and Vaccaroni of the Solo Female 50-59 Division were left, as well as three riders in the Solo Male 50-59 Division. Newsholme led by a time station over Davies-Hughes and two time stops over Trout.
In the team standings, only NOMI, a Four-Person Male (75-Plus) team, had left.
Team leaders as of Friday morning were:
• Twisted Cycling in the Two-Person Male (Under 50) Division.
• Celebration Brazilian Team in the Four-Person Female (Under 50) Division.
• Team Thin Energy in the Four-Person Male (Under 50) Division.
• Mountain Goats in the Four-Person Male (60-69 Division).
• Athletes United in the Four-Person Mixed (Under 50) Division.
• Team enso Cycling in the Four-Person Mixed (50-59) Division.
• The Opportunists in the Four-Person Mixed (60-69) Division.
• ZOE International in the Eight-Person Open Division.
Seven of the remaining 16 teams are in the Eight-Person Open Division.
For further updates, see www.raamrace.org/ and look under Race Coverage.